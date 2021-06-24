© Filtronic

Filtronic re-shores manufacturing from China to USA

The designer and manufacturer of RF, microwave, and mmWave products says it has successfully re-shored from China the manufacturing of a critical communications product for the North American public safety market.

Filtronic says that by proactively working with its OEM client, the company was able to meet its business objective of re-shoring critical product assembly and supply chain back to the USA to improve equipment lead-times. The company successfully re-located manufacturing of the finished product from its offshore facility to its established operations in Salisbury, Maryland. “Reshoring of a product supply chain is a complex process and required a rapid response to deal with a changing dynamic within the geo-political landscape,” says Walter Magiera, Chief Commercial Officer of Filtronic in a press release. “The move created challenges in terms of both recruitment and re-alignment of operational facilities and processes, but with the benefit of a wealth of local RF expertise we were able to recruit personnel with previous experience of public safety product assembly. Additional equipment was procured and re-allocated, enabling us to rapidly replicate the production line at the former facility.” During the transition, Filtronic successfully commissioning a full US-based assembly facility for its critical communication product for the North American Public Safety market. “Filtronic’s swift and professional response to this geo-political change enabled our client to meet its country-of-origin targets without a drop in production,” adds Richard Gibbs, CEO of Filtronic. “The entire re-shoring operation was delivered successfully within the customer’s required time frame of less than six months. At the same time, we have been able to implement product and process improvements, and also improve workflow and logistics, leading to a significant reduction in lead time on these critical communications products.”