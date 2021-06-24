© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

OEM Group & Rite Track unite as Shellback

OEM Group, a manufacturer of new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment, has acquired Rite Track - a company focused on products and services for legacy markets. Combined, the two companies will establish Shellback Semiconductor Technology.

The new global entity is headed up by President & CEO Wayne Jeveli and the senior management teams from both OEM Group and Rite Track. "Rite Track has flourished for nearly thirty years in a demanding global market. They've created a brand that's respected and loved across the industry and have become integral to our customers' operations. Their expertise in Coat & Develop technologies is legendary, and their expansion into Wafer Carrier Inspection with the EAGLEi system is a game changer for fab productivity," says Wayne Jeveli in a press release and continues. "Similarly, OEM has a 22-year track record of supplying iconic technologies from SEMITOOL, VARIAN and Applied P5000. We serve the same customers, and this union is symbiotic. We've respected Rite Track from afar for a long time for their complete focus on customer satisfaction. Now, we've got a chance to work together every day on the same team." With headquarters in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, Shellback Semiconductor Technology consists of approximately 150 employees globally. The company will provide solutions for both front-end (FEOL) and back-end (BEOL) processing with a wide range of proprietary technologies, including SEMITOOL Spray Batch, STORM Wafer Carrier Cleaner, EAGLEi Wafer Carrier Inspection, and many more. "I'm so proud of the team we've built over the past 28 years and excited about the opportunities this union will create for our employees, our partners, and most importantly our customers. We have seen the strategic relationships that Wayne and the OEM Group have built over the years and very much look forward to working with his team to grow Shellback into a market leading position within the semiconductor industry," adds Rite Track President and CEO Tim Hayden.