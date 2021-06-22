© SiPearl

SiPearl opens site in Barcelona

SiPearl is opening its Barcelona office as the second operational subsidiary outside of France. The opening comes just one year after opening its office in Duisburg, Germany.

SiPearl has chosen the capital of Catalonia in order to be closer to its scientific and academic partners in Southern Europe, including the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC). At the heart of this ecosystem, SiPearl SL will be the group's R&D center dedicated to collaborative programs. Anna Riverola will be appointed as its head, a press release reads. Previously Strategic Project Manager at BSC, Anna Riverola was responsible for the overall project management of the European Processor Initiative (EPI) consortium whose objective is to promote the return of high-performance microprocessor technologies in Europe. In addition to recruiting and leading an experienced team, Anna Riverola will be responsible for managing all of the group’s research programs at European level. “I am delighted to join SiPearl to lead its subsidiary in Catalonia and drive collaborative programs across Europe. This challenge is a continuation of my previous responsibilities within the scientific and industrial EPI consortium which is at the origin of SiPearl. Indeed, after having managed the research programs upstream of the project, I will now follow their implementation, the first step of which will be the launch of our first-generation microprocessor,” Anna Riverola says in the press release. “After opening our Duisburg office in May 2020, we have chosen Barcelona as the site for our second subsidiary because it provides an experienced talent pool in high performance computing. It brings us closer to leading players to continue our joint research work and undertake new projects. I am delighted that Anna Riverola is joining the SiPearl team. In particular, she brings the strong skills she has developed and demonstrated within the EPI consortium in the management of ambitious research programs involving numerous European partners," adds Philippe Notton, CEO and founder of SiPearl.