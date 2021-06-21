© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | June 21, 2021
Taiyo Yuden expands its Yawatabara plant with new building
The Japanese materials and electronics company says it will construct a new material building at the Yawatabara plant in order to meet the increasing demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors.
Taiyo Yuden's new material building will manufacture barium titanate, and the building will be constructed at the Yawatabara Plant in Takasaki-shi, Gunma, Japan. The company says in a press release that it "sees demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors expanding further in response to the advancement of technologies for automobiles". The company is pointing to the increasing amount ot electrical and electronically controlled components, but aslo to communications infrastructures such as servers and base station communication devices, 5G smartphones, and other markets. The construction of the new material building at the Yawatabara Ppant is part of the company's efforts to construct a production system that will "satisfy growing market demand," the company writes in the press release. With the new building, the company will add approximately 21,500 square meters of floor area to its operations. Construction of the new building is currently scheduled to start in September 2021 and Taiyo Yuden says it should be ready to start operation in December 2022. The company says that the building represents an investment of approximately JPY 5 billion (about EUR 38.2 million).
