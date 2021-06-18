© Kingston

Digi-Key inks distribution deal with Kingston Technology

Digi-Key Electronics has secured a U.S. distribution partnership with Kingston Technology to offer a wide range of embedded memory and storage solutions to its customers.

"We are pleased to add Kingston Technology to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key in a press release. "Kingston's storage and memory solutions complete with SoC compatibility have a wide range of applications that will serve engineers in a diversity of disciplines." Kingston offers a range of embedded memory and storage solutions, including eMMC, eMCP & DRAM components. Kingston works directly with SoC vendors to ensure compatibility and may even be featured within the SoC vendors' reference platforms. "This distribution partnership with Digi-Key greatly expands Kingston's presence in the design engineer community," said Sarah Shen, general manager of U.S. embedded business for Kingston. "As an established and trusted brand in the memory industry with over three decades of experience, we look forward to working with Digi-Key."