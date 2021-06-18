Renesas presents ultra-low power ZMOD4510 outdoor air quality sensor platform

Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, expanded its popular ZMOD4510 Outdoor Air Quality (OAQ) gas sensor platform with an IP67-qualifed waterproof package and a new AI-based algorithm that enables ultra-low power selective ozone measurements.

This is a product release announcement by Renesas Electronics Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.