© Nokia Business | June 17, 2021
Nokia opens new Testing Centre in the U.S.
Nokia has opened its first Open RAN (O-RAN) Collaboration and Testing Center at its offices in Dallas, Texas. Vendors will be able to execute Interoperability Tests (IOT) and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul as well as xAPP testing for Nokia’s near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC).
The Center provides a venue to collaborate as well as validate different areas such as control, user, management, and synchronization plane compliance with O-RAN Alliance specifications, a press release states. The short-term focus is on Open Fronthaul and near-real-time RIC expanding to other O-RAN interfaces in the near future. The Nokia O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center is also designed to execute IOT and end-to-end testing for O-RU/O-DU Open Fronthaul and xAPP testing for the near-real-time RIC. It is built with a variety of support nodes and test tools to ensure a collaborative, open, and confidential test environment. Pasi Toivanen, Head of Edge Cloud at Nokia, commented: “Our new O-RAN Collaboration and Testing Center highlights our continued commitment towards O-RAN and the development of new solutions. At our Dallas offices, we have created a collaborative and secure working environment that offers best-in-class facilities to help our partners achieve their goal.”
Component shortage - an evaluation of the situation The component shortage takes control of most processes in the electronics industry. As Head of Strategic Purchasing at EMS service provider A+B Electronic, Marcus Hartwig has to deal with the subject on a daily basis. “To say the time is about to run out, that would have been right six months ago. It is high time.”
Sponsored content by congatec AGLow-power flagship for artificial intelligence congatec is expanding its SMARC platform with a new module with an NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor especially for embedded AI applications. Thanks to the extensive ecosystem with application-ready 3.5-inch carrier board, Basler cameras, and AI software stack, fast proof of concept is possible.
Meyer Burger secures €185 million to expand cell capacity The Meyer Burger group closes a syndicated loan agreement for EUR 125 million and a factoring agreement for EUR 60 million. The debt financing of EUR 185 million serves to expand the annual production capacity to reach 1.4 GW of solar cells in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen), Germany and 1 GW of modules in Freiberg, Germany.
SEMI calls for US and EU cooperation on technology and trade SEMI is calling for closer cooperation on technology and trade between the European Union and the United States ahead of a meeting of European Commission and U.S. government officials.
Magnachip receives an unsolicited offer South Korean display and power solutions company Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, confirms that the company has received an unsolicited proposal from a group of investors to acquire all outstanding shares in the company.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Xilinx acquires Silexica to broaden its developer base Xilinx has acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools.
SAR converter with PGA achieves dynamic range of 125 dB Question: Could a 16-bit SAR converter application reach a dynamic range of 125 dB at 600 kSPS?
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Boyd expands footprint with facility in Vietnam Boyd Corporation is increasing its presence in Asia with the expansion of its design and manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.
Siemens acquires Nextflow Software Siemens to integrate Nextflow Software’s meshless CFD technology into the Xcelerator software portfolio for fast and automated analysis of complex applications with transient flows and motion.
ICsense continuous growth and invests to support mass production ICsense, a TDK company and subsidiary that focuses on ASIC supply and custom IC design services, is scaling up its bench test facilities by 40% and installing in-house ATE (Automated Test Equipment) facilities to uniquely offer its customers mass production-ready ASICs.
KAMIC Group acquires manufacturer of magnetic components KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Talema Group, a manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors and chokes with associated design work. The seller is an owner consortium consisting of the Park and Daily families.
designLED Products acquired by automotive tech company LED lighting technology company, designLED Products, has been acquired by Faurecia for an undisclosed sum. Livingston based designLED has developed a technology suited to a growing range of automotive lighting and human machine interface (HMI) applications.
Digi-Key Electronics partners with Rochester Electronics Rochester Electronics joins Digi-Key's marketplace. The partnership will guarantee authentic components at a time when component counterfeit is on the rise due to shortages and high demand.
Massive fire at Chinese polysilicon plant Daqo New Energy, a Chinese manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, has been pointed out as the company who suffered an "explosion" at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi City, Xinjiang, China yesterday.
Bosch officially opens wafer fab in Dresden Fully connected, data-driven, self-optimising - those are the three keywords used to describe Bosch's new, massive, wafer fab in Dresden.
GF and GlobalWafers partner to expand semiconductor wafer The USD 800 million supply deal includes USD 210 million in capital expansion, the creation of more than 75 jobs in Missouri and will provide wafers for GlobalFoundries' manufacturing facilities in New York and Vermont.
JCET completes acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility The provider of IC manufacturing and technology services has officially completed the acquisition of Analog Devices' Singapore test facility, with its test staff to be transferred to the JCET operations team in the near future.
Advanced Energy acquires TEGAM for $18 million Advanced Energy is adding metrology and calibration instrumentation to its RF process power solutions in semiconductor and advanced industrial markets via the acquisition of TEGAM.
King Yuan expects output to take a hit after Covid-shutdown Taiwanese chip packager King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) had to halt all production on Friday following the discovery that several employees had contracted COVID-19
BorgWarner acquires 89% of Akasol Shareholders of AKASOL AG have accepted the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc., after the extended acceptance period expired with an acceptance rate of 89.08% of the Akasol shares outstanding.Load more news