Products | June 17, 2021
STM delivers advanced automotive microcontrollers for new road-car projects
STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has begun delivering the first Stellar SR6 automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) for automotive-industry leaders to realize the next generation of advanced vehicle electronics that deliver new levels of performance and safety.
This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The Stellar SR6 scalable MCU family, targeting production in 2024, is architected for high performing and efficient vehicle platforms. The MCUs are particularly suited to domain and zone controllers that simplify vehicle wiring, enable migration to software-defined platforms for greater flexibility and richer features, and increase system reliability. “Working with lead customers, we have successfully tested the innovations in our game-changing Stellar SR6 MCUs and have now achieved the milestone of supplying the first devices to new road-car projects scheduled for production,” said Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics. “These MCUs are critical enablers for tomorrow’s smart, connected vehicles that aim to be safer, more sustainable, and deliver more rewarding user experiences while allowing car makers and their selected partners to strengthen customer relationships with value-added services.” Stellar SR6 MCUs leverage ST’s robust FD-SOI process technology, which has excellent Soft Error Rate (SER) immunity to ensure high system reliability and availability for ISO 26262 functional-safety applications up to ASIL-D. The devices feature hardware-based virtualization, which allows multiple software applications to coexist safely while preserving performance and ensuring real-time determinism and enhances flexibility for designers by allowing multiple independent applications or virtual Electronic Control Units (ECUs) in the same physical MCU. The first Stellar SR6 P and G series MCUs have up to 20Mbytes of robust Phase-Change Memory (PCM), which ensures high performance and data retention and is compliant with AEC-Q100 Grade 0. Stellar’s innovative dual-image storage enables efficient Over-The-Air (OTA) reprogramming with major savings in memory size through an ST innovation that supports configuring the PCM cell structure to double the memory size during OTA updates, up to 2x 20MBytes. PCM access time is also faster than other non-volatile memories such as 1T (single-transistor) NOR Flash. The Stellar SR6 MCU family contains two series, P and G, based on the same platform. Stellar P Integration MCU series is designed to meet the demands of next-generation drivetrain and electrification integration/domain systems, delivering powerful real-time performance and determinism for superior driving experiences and safety. Stellar G Integration MCUs feature efficient accelerators for secure data routing via CAN, LIN, and Ethernet networks and deliver a large set of communication interfaces. With their flexible low-power modes supporting low quiescent current and an intelligent monitoring subsystem, Stellar G microcontrollers ensure the best overall power efficiency. Each is tailored for the intended domain to offer optimized and rational solutions for next-generation vehicle needs. Further Technical information: The Stellar SR6 high-performance architecture meets the automotive industry’s requirements for high performance, determinism, flexibility, safety, and security with features including:
- Six Arm Cortex®-R52 cores with lockstep and split/lock capabilities ready to meet ISO 26262 ASIL-D requirements;
- Highly efficient software separation platform for application integration: embedded virtualization through Cortex-R52 hypervisor privilege level, hypervisor and application Virtual Machine ID (VMID) based resource access protection at all levels of the architecture (mainly core MPU, network-on-chip firewalls);
- On-chip PCM with high performance and features including single-bit alterability that enhances performance and prevents single-bit failures, enabling innovative approaches to application design (by unifying both NVM and RAM features) and native support for EEPROM;
- eMMC (embedded MultiMediaCard) and Hyperbus™ interfaces to external memory;
- Three Arm Cortex-M4 cores with floating-point arithmetic unit and DSP extensions for application-specific acceleration and security subsystem;
- Hardware Security Module (HSM) with full support for EVITA (E-safety Vehicle Intrusion Protected Applications) cyber-protection architecture. The HSMs combine with multi-bus routing to protect connectivity to time-sensitive vehicle networks (Ethernet, CAN-FD, LIN);
- Dedicated encryption accelerators for MACsec (Media Access Control security protocol), IPsec (IP security protocol suite), and CAN authentication.
Component shortage - an evaluation of the situation The component shortage takes control of most processes in the electronics industry. As Head of Strategic Purchasing at EMS service provider A+B Electronic, Marcus Hartwig has to deal with the subject on a daily basis. “To say the time is about to run out, that would have been right six months ago. It is high time.”
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Meyer Burger secures €185 million to expand cell capacity The Meyer Burger group closes a syndicated loan agreement for EUR 125 million and a factoring agreement for EUR 60 million. The debt financing of EUR 185 million serves to expand the annual production capacity to reach 1.4 GW of solar cells in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen), Germany and 1 GW of modules in Freiberg, Germany.
SEMI calls for US and EU cooperation on technology and trade SEMI is calling for closer cooperation on technology and trade between the European Union and the United States ahead of a meeting of European Commission and U.S. government officials.
Ad
Magnachip receives an unsolicited offer South Korean display and power solutions company Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, confirms that the company has received an unsolicited proposal from a group of investors to acquire all outstanding shares in the company.
Sponsored content by congatec AGLow-power flagship for artificial intelligence congatec is expanding its SMARC platform with a new module with an NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor especially for embedded AI applications. Thanks to the extensive ecosystem with application-ready 3.5-inch carrier board, Basler cameras, and AI software stack, fast proof of concept is possible.
Xilinx acquires Silexica to broaden its developer base Xilinx has acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools.
SAR converter with PGA achieves dynamic range of 125 dB Question: Could a 16-bit SAR converter application reach a dynamic range of 125 dB at 600 kSPS?
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Boyd expands footprint with facility in Vietnam Boyd Corporation is increasing its presence in Asia with the expansion of its design and manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.
Siemens acquires Nextflow Software Siemens to integrate Nextflow Software’s meshless CFD technology into the Xcelerator software portfolio for fast and automated analysis of complex applications with transient flows and motion.
ICsense continuous growth and invests to support mass production ICsense, a TDK company and subsidiary that focuses on ASIC supply and custom IC design services, is scaling up its bench test facilities by 40% and installing in-house ATE (Automated Test Equipment) facilities to uniquely offer its customers mass production-ready ASICs.
KAMIC Group acquires manufacturer of magnetic components KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Talema Group, a manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors and chokes with associated design work. The seller is an owner consortium consisting of the Park and Daily families.
designLED Products acquired by automotive tech company LED lighting technology company, designLED Products, has been acquired by Faurecia for an undisclosed sum. Livingston based designLED has developed a technology suited to a growing range of automotive lighting and human machine interface (HMI) applications.
Digi-Key Electronics partners with Rochester Electronics Rochester Electronics joins Digi-Key's marketplace. The partnership will guarantee authentic components at a time when component counterfeit is on the rise due to shortages and high demand.
Massive fire at Chinese polysilicon plant Daqo New Energy, a Chinese manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, has been pointed out as the company who suffered an "explosion" at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi City, Xinjiang, China yesterday.
Bosch officially opens wafer fab in Dresden Fully connected, data-driven, self-optimising - those are the three keywords used to describe Bosch's new, massive, wafer fab in Dresden.
GF and GlobalWafers partner to expand semiconductor wafer The USD 800 million supply deal includes USD 210 million in capital expansion, the creation of more than 75 jobs in Missouri and will provide wafers for GlobalFoundries' manufacturing facilities in New York and Vermont.
JCET completes acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility The provider of IC manufacturing and technology services has officially completed the acquisition of Analog Devices' Singapore test facility, with its test staff to be transferred to the JCET operations team in the near future.
Advanced Energy acquires TEGAM for $18 million Advanced Energy is adding metrology and calibration instrumentation to its RF process power solutions in semiconductor and advanced industrial markets via the acquisition of TEGAM.
King Yuan expects output to take a hit after Covid-shutdown Taiwanese chip packager King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) had to halt all production on Friday following the discovery that several employees had contracted COVID-19
BorgWarner acquires 89% of Akasol Shareholders of AKASOL AG have accepted the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc., after the extended acceptance period expired with an acceptance rate of 89.08% of the Akasol shares outstanding.Load more news