© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | June 17, 2021
IceMOS Technology expands its manufacturing capacity
The company is investing in its Belfast, Northern Ireland, facility to ramp production of 200mm wafers while continuing to supply 100mm, 125mm and 150mm wafers and advanced engineering substrates
Amidst an environment of increased demand and decreased capacity in the industry, IceMOS Technology Corporation has made a capital investment in its Belfast fabrication facility to ramp production of 200mm SOI and SiSi direct bonded wafers. The move adds to its sustained production capacity for 100mm, 125mm and 150mm bonded wafers and advanced engineering substrates. “As other suppliers have shifted to larger diameter substrates, we remain steadfast in our commitment to produce the technology needed to support the surge in demand for lower cost devices with high accuracy sensing capabilities,” says Samuel J. Anderson, IceMOS Technology founder and chairman in a press release. “We are the last man standing for the manufacturing of 100mm SOI and SiSi direct bonded wafers and we have seen the same type of shift in the industry away from production of 125mm, 150mm, and now 200mm. Instead of issuing end-of-life notices, we are upholding our reputation as an established, trusted manufacturer that is here to stay.” Driven by customer feedback, IceMOS has positioned itself to service this increase in demand of high quality engineered 200mm bonded substrates from the MEMS and analog IC industry. The company says that many of its customers have already benefited from its commitment to support the on-going demand for 100mm, 125mm and 150mm bonded SOI and SiSi wafers and advanced engineering substrates (including cavity bonded), as other suppliers have shifted to larger diameters. Several device manufacturers with applications in MEMS and discrete semiconductor applications have well established production lines and qualified process flows that firmly require the provision of small diameter SOI and SiSi. “Our customers have already committed to 100mm or 150mm diameter dedicated equipment, with specialised process flows and inspection techniques that satisfy the requirement for high sensitivity automotive, aerospace, lifestyle and medical applications, among others,” adds Hugh Griffin, chief sales officer, IceMOS Technology, Belfast. “Availability of small diameter bonded wafers will enable the on-going development of new sensing technology as well as production of legacy products for many years to come.”
IceMOS Technology expands its manufacturing capacity The company is investing in its Belfast, Northern Ireland, facility to ramp production of 200mm wafers while continuing to supply 100mm, 125mm and 150mm wafers and advanced engineering substrates
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Component shortage - an evaluation of the situation The component shortage takes control of most processes in the electronics industry. As Head of Strategic Purchasing at EMS service provider A+B Electronic, Marcus Hartwig has to deal with the subject on a daily basis. “To say the time is about to run out, that would have been right six months ago. It is high time.”
Meyer Burger secures €185 million to expand cell capacity The Meyer Burger group closes a syndicated loan agreement for EUR 125 million and a factoring agreement for EUR 60 million. The debt financing of EUR 185 million serves to expand the annual production capacity to reach 1.4 GW of solar cells in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen), Germany and 1 GW of modules in Freiberg, Germany.
Ad
SEMI calls for US and EU cooperation on technology and trade SEMI is calling for closer cooperation on technology and trade between the European Union and the United States ahead of a meeting of European Commission and U.S. government officials.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Magnachip receives an unsolicited offer South Korean display and power solutions company Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, confirms that the company has received an unsolicited proposal from a group of investors to acquire all outstanding shares in the company.
Xilinx acquires Silexica to broaden its developer base Xilinx has acquired Silexica, a privately-held provider of C/C++ programming and analysis tools.
Sponsored content by congatec AGLow-power flagship for artificial intelligence congatec is expanding its SMARC platform with a new module with an NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor especially for embedded AI applications. Thanks to the extensive ecosystem with application-ready 3.5-inch carrier board, Basler cameras, and AI software stack, fast proof of concept is possible.
SAR converter with PGA achieves dynamic range of 125 dB Question: Could a 16-bit SAR converter application reach a dynamic range of 125 dB at 600 kSPS?
Boyd expands footprint with facility in Vietnam Boyd Corporation is increasing its presence in Asia with the expansion of its design and manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.
Siemens acquires Nextflow Software Siemens to integrate Nextflow Software’s meshless CFD technology into the Xcelerator software portfolio for fast and automated analysis of complex applications with transient flows and motion.
ICsense continuous growth and invests to support mass production ICsense, a TDK company and subsidiary that focuses on ASIC supply and custom IC design services, is scaling up its bench test facilities by 40% and installing in-house ATE (Automated Test Equipment) facilities to uniquely offer its customers mass production-ready ASICs.
KAMIC Group acquires manufacturer of magnetic components KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Talema Group, a manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors and chokes with associated design work. The seller is an owner consortium consisting of the Park and Daily families.
designLED Products acquired by automotive tech company LED lighting technology company, designLED Products, has been acquired by Faurecia for an undisclosed sum. Livingston based designLED has developed a technology suited to a growing range of automotive lighting and human machine interface (HMI) applications.
Digi-Key Electronics partners with Rochester Electronics Rochester Electronics joins Digi-Key's marketplace. The partnership will guarantee authentic components at a time when component counterfeit is on the rise due to shortages and high demand.
Massive fire at Chinese polysilicon plant Daqo New Energy, a Chinese manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, has been pointed out as the company who suffered an "explosion" at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi City, Xinjiang, China yesterday.
Bosch officially opens wafer fab in Dresden Fully connected, data-driven, self-optimising - those are the three keywords used to describe Bosch's new, massive, wafer fab in Dresden.
GF and GlobalWafers partner to expand semiconductor wafer The USD 800 million supply deal includes USD 210 million in capital expansion, the creation of more than 75 jobs in Missouri and will provide wafers for GlobalFoundries' manufacturing facilities in New York and Vermont.
JCET completes acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility The provider of IC manufacturing and technology services has officially completed the acquisition of Analog Devices' Singapore test facility, with its test staff to be transferred to the JCET operations team in the near future.
Advanced Energy acquires TEGAM for $18 million Advanced Energy is adding metrology and calibration instrumentation to its RF process power solutions in semiconductor and advanced industrial markets via the acquisition of TEGAM.
King Yuan expects output to take a hit after Covid-shutdown Taiwanese chip packager King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) had to halt all production on Friday following the discovery that several employees had contracted COVID-19
BorgWarner acquires 89% of Akasol Shareholders of AKASOL AG have accepted the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc., after the extended acceptance period expired with an acceptance rate of 89.08% of the Akasol shares outstanding.Load more news