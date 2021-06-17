© pichetw dreamstime.com

IceMOS Technology expands its manufacturing capacity

The company is investing in its Belfast, Northern Ireland, facility to ramp production of 200mm wafers while continuing to supply 100mm, 125mm and 150mm wafers and advanced engineering substrates

Amidst an environment of increased demand and decreased capacity in the industry, IceMOS Technology Corporation has made a capital investment in its Belfast fabrication facility to ramp production of 200mm SOI and SiSi direct bonded wafers. The move adds to its sustained production capacity for 100mm, 125mm and 150mm bonded wafers and advanced engineering substrates. “As other suppliers have shifted to larger diameter substrates, we remain steadfast in our commitment to produce the technology needed to support the surge in demand for lower cost devices with high accuracy sensing capabilities,” says Samuel J. Anderson, IceMOS Technology founder and chairman in a press release. “We are the last man standing for the manufacturing of 100mm SOI and SiSi direct bonded wafers and we have seen the same type of shift in the industry away from production of 125mm, 150mm, and now 200mm. Instead of issuing end-of-life notices, we are upholding our reputation as an established, trusted manufacturer that is here to stay.” Driven by customer feedback, IceMOS has positioned itself to service this increase in demand of high quality engineered 200mm bonded substrates from the MEMS and analog IC industry. The company says that many of its customers have already benefited from its commitment to support the on-going demand for 100mm, 125mm and 150mm bonded SOI and SiSi wafers and advanced engineering substrates (including cavity bonded), as other suppliers have shifted to larger diameters. Several device manufacturers with applications in MEMS and discrete semiconductor applications have well established production lines and qualified process flows that firmly require the provision of small diameter SOI and SiSi. “Our customers have already committed to 100mm or 150mm diameter dedicated equipment, with specialised process flows and inspection techniques that satisfy the requirement for high sensitivity automotive, aerospace, lifestyle and medical applications, among others,” adds Hugh Griffin, chief sales officer, IceMOS Technology, Belfast. “Availability of small diameter bonded wafers will enable the on-going development of new sensing technology as well as production of legacy products for many years to come.”