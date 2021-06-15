© andreypopov dreamstime.com

SEMI calls for US and EU cooperation on technology and trade

SEMI is calling for closer cooperation on technology and trade between the European Union and the United States ahead of a meeting of European Commission and U.S. government officials.

The global industry association sent letters to U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Commissioner Thierry Breton, to request stronger dialogue between the European Union and United States on technology governance and the global rules-based trading system. “Recognizing the critical importance of semiconductors to digital infrastructures and economies, governments around the world are stepping up to invest in their domestic microelectronics industries while also building strategic alliances with other countries,” Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO says in a press release. “Ahead of tomorrow’s meeting between E.U. and U.S. officials, SEMI encourages a more robust transatlantic partnership on technology and trade to ensure the long-term resiliency of supply chains and to foster greater microelectronics innovation to help ensure global economic growth and prosperity.” In the letters, SEMI expresses support for establishing an E.U.-U.S. Trade and Technology Council and encourages further commitment to constructive dialogue to ensure that cooperation on critical technologies and supply chains reflects the needs of both regions and the globally integrated microelectronics industry.