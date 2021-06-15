Products | June 15, 2021
EiceDRIVER™ 6EDL7141: A fully programmable three-phase driver IC
Increasingly popular battery-powered consumer and industrial applications, such as cordless power tools and service robots, demand cutting-edge, reliable, cost- and energy-efficient motor control solutions that meet the highest safety standards.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
To enable the next generation of innovative and high-performance battery-powered products, Infineon Technologies AG expands its EiceDRIVER™ product portfolio of three-phase gate driver ICs with the 6EDL7141. The fully programmable solution for advanced motor control applications is packaged in a 48-pin VQFN with a 7x7 mm² footprint, delivers higher power density and improves overall system efficiency. Combined with the company’s market-leading power MOSFETs, customers are now able to develop their complete end solutions using Infineon as their one-stop-shop. The EiceDRIVER 6EDL7141 features an SPI interface for gate drive outputs configuration, as well as an integrated power supply and dual charge pumps to supply all system functions. With an operating voltage ranging from 5.5 to 60 V and a configurable driving current up to 1.5A, it can drive a wide range of MOSFETs effectively to fit the application. The 6EDL7141 has an adjustable gate driver supply voltage setting between 7V, 10V, 12V and 15V. Thanks to its built-in dual charge pumps, it is able to maintain the gate drive even at low battery voltage. In addition, the smart driver is equipped with an adjustable gate drive configuration, with several current levels and timing options to control the slew rate and minimize system electromagnetic interference (EMI). All of the 6EDL7141 settings can be easily changed with the available GUI. In addition, to provide the highest level of system reliability against fault conditions, the 6EDL7141 provides the following protection features:
- Over-Current Protection (OCP), at shunt or R DS(on), DVDD LDO OCP, buck converter OCP (PCMC)
- Under-Voltage Lockout (UVLO) on PVDD, gate driver supply, DVDD LDO
- Temperature warning and shutdown
- Configurable watchdog
- Rotor locked detection based on hall sensor inputs
- Memory fault
