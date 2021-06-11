© Boyd Corporation

Boyd expands footprint with facility in Vietnam

Boyd Corporation is increasing its presence in Asia with the expansion of its design and manufacturing facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam.

The 12,555 square metre expansion in Vietnam is in direct response to growing customer demand for regional manufacturing in the country. The facility will design and manufacture thermal and engineered materials that cool, seal, and protect the latest innovations in the growing mobile, consumer, enterprise, and cloud computing electronics markets, a press release reads. Boyd’s expanded Vietnam site features lean, automated manufacturing and assembly processes for high volume production of both complex thermal systems and multi-layered engineered materials. Additionally, Boyd Vietnam will continue to design and manufacture advanced rotary converted solutions. “We work diligently to anticipate customer and market needs, continually aligning our company, its supporting footprint, and innovative technologies to stay ahead of megatrends. Post globalization and responsive regionalization strategies are driving more customers to source advanced solutions within Vietnam,” says Boyd CEO Doug Britt in the press release. The Vietnam facility will include on-site design, testing, process, prototyping, and manufacturing engineering teams to enable highly responsive full product lifecycle and program support. The facility will be ISO 9001 quality management system certified, focusing on continual lean process improvement to drive speed and cost efficiency. The Vietnam expansion will also be ISO 14001 environmental management system certified and powered with renewable, high efficiency energy.