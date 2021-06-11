© Analog Devices Inc. Application Notes | June 11, 2021
SAR converter with PGA achieves dynamic range of 125 dB
Question: Could a 16-bit SAR converter application reach a dynamic range of 125 dB at 600 kSPS?
Answer: Yes, 89 dB + 18 dB + 20 dB ≥ 125 dB. Introduction For applications requiring a high dynamic range, a Σ-Δ converter is often used. These applications can mainly be found in the fields of chemical analysis, healthcare, and weight management. However, many of these modules are incapable of rapid conversion. The circuit in Figure 1 describes an approach for combining a high dynamic range with a high conversion rate. Figure 1. SAR converter with automatic gain adjustment. The circuit in Figure 1 shows a 16-bit SAR converter with 2.5 MSPS and an upstream programmable instrumentation amplifier, which sets the gain to 1 or 100. By oversampling and digital signal processing in the FPGA, this circuit achieves a dynamic range of greater than 125 dB and is still very quiet. The high dynamic range is achieved through the automatic switching of the AD8253 and through oversampling, in which the signal is sampled at a much higher rate than the Nyquist frequency. As a rule of thumb, a doubling of the sampling frequency improves the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) by about 3 dB at the original signal bandwidth. In the circuit shown in Figure 1, digital filtering is still applied in the FPGA to remove the noise above the signal bandwidth of interest. The principle is shown in Figure 2. To achieve the maximum dynamic range, an instrumentation amplifier is used at the input to amplify the very low signals by a factor of 100. A few considerations regarding noise are made in the following: For the requirement of a dynamic range of >126 dB, a maximum noise level of 1 µV rms at an input signal of 3 V (6 V p-p) is yielded. The AD7985 is a 16-bit SAR converter with 2.5 MSPS. If it is operated with 600 kSPS (for a low power loss of 11 mW) and oversampling by a factor of 72, it yields a sampling rate of approximately 8 kSPS and thus a bandwidth of 4 kHz. From these conditions, a noise density (ND) of a maximum of 15.8 nV/√Hz is yielded. This value is important for the selection of the correct instrumentation amplifier. The ADC typically has a SNR of 89 dB, while oversampling by a factor of 72 gives an additional 18 dB, and thus about 20 dB are still needed to reach the target of 126 dB, which is the task of the instrumentation amplifier. The AD8253 has a value of 11 nV/√Hz at a gain of 100. The following AD8021, which is used as an ADC driver and for level adjustment, adds another 2.1 nV/√Hz of noise. Figure 2. An increase in oversampling removes part of the noise. The analog signal chain is completed by the voltage reference REF194 as well as an ADA4004-2 as a reference buffer and driver for generating the offset voltages. Apart from the components in the analog path, the FPGA (or processor) is important for circuit performance. A key task is to switch the gain of the instrumentation amplifier from 1 to 100. For this purpose, a number of threshold values are programmed to ensure that the ADC is not saturated. Figure 3. Example of a gain switch. Thus, the AD8253 is operated with a gain of 100 at input voltages up to approximately 20 mV, which leads to maximum of 2.0 V at the ADC input. Then the FPGA reduces the gain of the AD8253 to 1 with no delay to prevent overdrive (see Figure 3). Variations of the circuit can be operated with other ADCs such as the AD7980 (16-bit, 1 MSPS), the AD7982 (18-bit, 1 MSPS), or the AD7986 (18-bit, 2 MSPS). Likewise, instead of the AD8253 with gains of 1, 10, 100, and 1000, an instrumentation amplifier such as the AD8251 with a lower range can be used (gains of 1, 2, 4, and 8). Variations in the choice of reference voltage are also possible. A complete development system can be found at analog.com/CN0260.
Author: Thomas Tzscheetzsch [thomas.tzscheetzsch@analog.com] joined © Analog Devices in 2010, working as a senior field applications engineer. From 2010 to 2012, he covered the regional customer base in the middle of Germany and, since 2012, has been working in a key account team on a smaller customer base. After the reorganization in 2017, he’s leading a team of FAEs in the IHC cluster in CE countries as FAE manager. At the beginning of his career, he worked as an electronics engineer in a machine building company from 1992 to 1998, as head of the department. After his study of electrical engineering at the University of Applied Sciences in Göttingen, he worked at the Max Planck Institute for solar system research as a hardware design engineer. From 2004 to 2010, he worked as an FAE in distribution and worked with Analog Devices’ products.
Author: Thomas Tzscheetzsch [thomas.tzscheetzsch@analog.com] joined © Analog Devices in 2010, working as a senior field applications engineer. From 2010 to 2012, he covered the regional customer base in the middle of Germany and, since 2012, has been working in a key account team on a smaller customer base. After the reorganization in 2017, he’s leading a team of FAEs in the IHC cluster in CE countries as FAE manager. At the beginning of his career, he worked as an electronics engineer in a machine building company from 1992 to 1998, as head of the department. After his study of electrical engineering at the University of Applied Sciences in Göttingen, he worked at the Max Planck Institute for solar system research as a hardware design engineer. From 2004 to 2010, he worked as an FAE in distribution and worked with Analog Devices’ products.
ICsense continuous growth and invests to support mass production ICsense, a TDK company and subsidiary that focuses on ASIC supply and custom IC design services, is scaling up its bench test facilities by 40% and installing in-house ATE (Automated Test Equipment) facilities to uniquely offer its customers mass production-ready ASICs.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
KAMIC Group acquires manufacturer of magnetic components KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Talema Group, a manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors and chokes with associated design work. The seller is an owner consortium consisting of the Park and Daily families.
designLED Products acquired by automotive tech company LED lighting technology company, designLED Products, has been acquired by Faurecia for an undisclosed sum. Livingston based designLED has developed a technology suited to a growing range of automotive lighting and human machine interface (HMI) applications.
Ad
Digi-Key Electronics partners with Rochester Electronics Rochester Electronics joins Digi-Key's marketplace. The partnership will guarantee authentic components at a time when component counterfeit is on the rise due to shortages and high demand.
Massive fire at Chinese polysilicon plant Daqo New Energy, a Chinese manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, has been pointed out as the company who suffered an "explosion" at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi City, Xinjiang, China yesterday.
Bosch officially opens wafer fab in Dresden Fully connected, data-driven, self-optimising - those are the three keywords used to describe Bosch's new, massive, wafer fab in Dresden.
GF and GlobalWafers partner to expand semiconductor wafer The USD 800 million supply deal includes USD 210 million in capital expansion, the creation of more than 75 jobs in Missouri and will provide wafers for GlobalFoundries' manufacturing facilities in New York and Vermont.
JCET completes acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility The provider of IC manufacturing and technology services has officially completed the acquisition of Analog Devices' Singapore test facility, with its test staff to be transferred to the JCET operations team in the near future.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Advanced Energy acquires TEGAM for $18 million Advanced Energy is adding metrology and calibration instrumentation to its RF process power solutions in semiconductor and advanced industrial markets via the acquisition of TEGAM.
King Yuan expects output to take a hit after Covid-shutdown Taiwanese chip packager King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) had to halt all production on Friday following the discovery that several employees had contracted COVID-19
BorgWarner acquires 89% of Akasol Shareholders of AKASOL AG have accepted the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc., after the extended acceptance period expired with an acceptance rate of 89.08% of the Akasol shares outstanding.
Achieving a fully differential output using single-ended instrumentation amplifiers Question: Can we generate a differential output signal using instrumentation amplifiers?
Acuity Brands acquires the DS business in North America from ams Osram ams OSRAM announces the sale of the North America-Based Digital System (DS) business, which primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers, to long-time customer and partner Acuity Brands.
Bosch gives the official go-ahead in Dresden Next week - on June 7th, 2021 - the Bosch semiconductor factory in Dresden will officially open. The Saxon high-tech industry association 'Silicon Saxony' is hoping that it will send a positive signal to other companies.
Virus outbreak in Vietnam delays Fingerprint's Q2 revenues Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that parts of the company’s Q2 revenues will be delayed due to the covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam.
u-blox increases guidance for FY 2021 u-blox has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2021.
TI tops Analog IC supplier list with room to spare Skyworks Solutions posts the strongest sales increase in 2020 as the top-10 suppliers collectively accounted for 62% of total analog sales, reports market researcher IC Insights.
Lockdown in Malaysia to have no effect on chip companies National governments in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, have been instituting increasingly stringent pandemic control measures in response to the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in these countries.
TSMC starts construction of Arizona chip fab TSMC has started construction at a site in Arizona where it plans to spend USD 12 billion to build a computer chip factory.
Jenoptik to expand its optics manufacturing capacities The German photonics group has acquired a property in Dresden and will invest in new cleanroom fab. Construction is expected to start during the second half of next year and production is slated to start in early 2025.Load more news