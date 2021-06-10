© ICsense

ICsense continuous growth and invests to support mass production

ICsense, a TDK company and subsidiary that focuses on ASIC supply and custom IC design services, is scaling up its bench test facilities by 40% and installing in-house ATE (Automated Test Equipment) facilities to uniquely offer its customers mass production-ready ASICs.

The investment in the newly installed Advantest V93000 Smart Scale platform enables ICsense engineers to perform advanced analog, mixed-signal and high voltage testing, bringing their design and test programming process entirely in-house. “There are only a few IC design houses in the world and, typically, these companies design custom chips internally but do not necessarily have the in-house resources to execute on the steps that follow,” says Bram De Muer, Co-Founder and CEO, ICsense in a press release. “It takes several years to develop a custom IC. The team that develops the chip knows it inside out, making it vitally important that the test development team is also in-house to bring the product to mass production successfully.” ICsense employs more than 90 in-house design engineers at its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. “Unlike aggregation partners that just bring together different companies to do the work without creating additional value, ICsense has all the required profiles in house. Only with the right mix of talented analog and digital design teams, test development team, quality engineers, functional safety experts, ESD/EMC specialists, and product engineers can a company successfully design products for mass production,” adds De Muer. “We believe that this is a unique service offering to the industry, enabling us to support our customers from design concept through to mass production.”