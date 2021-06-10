© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | June 10, 2021
KAMIC Group acquires manufacturer of magnetic components
KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Talema Group, a manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors and chokes with associated design work. The seller is an owner consortium consisting of the Park and Daily families.
The majority of Talema's components are developed specifically for bespoke customer applications but standard components are also offered. The company’s customers are found across a spectrum of sectors where the most important include logistics and warehousing, freight and transport, audio, and renewable energy. Talema was founded in 1975 and has its registered office in the USA but operational management is based at the head office in Donegal in north-west Ireland. The company has its own production facilities in the Czech Republic and India. Sales are conducted through own sales offices in the USA, Germany, Czech, India and Ireland as well as a global network of agents and distributors. Talema has approximately 750 employees and annual sales of about EUR 12 million. “Talema is a highly respected global player with strong skills in the design, development and production of magnetic components. They have an experienced and powerful management and the company’s customer base and geographic presence provide an ideal complement to our existing business in this area. Talema therefore is ideally placed to be a valuable addition to our corporate group,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group in a press release. Talema’s current management team, together with their employees, will remain with the company as a unit within KAMIC Group’s Magnetics business area.
Digi-Key Electronics partners with Rochester Electronics Rochester Electronics joins Digi-Key's marketplace. The partnership will guarantee authentic components at a time when component counterfeit is on the rise due to shortages and high demand.
Massive fire at Chinese polysilicon plant Daqo New Energy, a Chinese manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, has been pointed out as the company who suffered an "explosion" at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi City, Xinjiang, China yesterday.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Bosch officially opens wafer fab in Dresden Fully connected, data-driven, self-optimising - those are the three keywords used to describe Bosch's new, massive, wafer fab in Dresden.
GF and GlobalWafers partner to expand semiconductor wafer The USD 800 million supply deal includes USD 210 million in capital expansion, the creation of more than 75 jobs in Missouri and will provide wafers for GlobalFoundries' manufacturing facilities in New York and Vermont.
JCET completes acquisition of ADI's Singapore test facility The provider of IC manufacturing and technology services has officially completed the acquisition of Analog Devices' Singapore test facility, with its test staff to be transferred to the JCET operations team in the near future.
Ad
Advanced Energy acquires TEGAM for $18 million Advanced Energy is adding metrology and calibration instrumentation to its RF process power solutions in semiconductor and advanced industrial markets via the acquisition of TEGAM.
King Yuan expects output to take a hit after Covid-shutdown Taiwanese chip packager King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) had to halt all production on Friday following the discovery that several employees had contracted COVID-19
BorgWarner acquires 89% of Akasol Shareholders of AKASOL AG have accepted the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc., after the extended acceptance period expired with an acceptance rate of 89.08% of the Akasol shares outstanding.
Achieving a fully differential output using single-ended instrumentation amplifiers Question: Can we generate a differential output signal using instrumentation amplifiers?
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Acuity Brands acquires the DS business in North America from ams Osram ams OSRAM announces the sale of the North America-Based Digital System (DS) business, which primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers, to long-time customer and partner Acuity Brands.
Bosch gives the official go-ahead in Dresden Next week - on June 7th, 2021 - the Bosch semiconductor factory in Dresden will officially open. The Saxon high-tech industry association 'Silicon Saxony' is hoping that it will send a positive signal to other companies.
Virus outbreak in Vietnam delays Fingerprint's Q2 revenues Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that parts of the company’s Q2 revenues will be delayed due to the covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam.
u-blox increases guidance for FY 2021 u-blox has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2021.
TI tops Analog IC supplier list with room to spare Skyworks Solutions posts the strongest sales increase in 2020 as the top-10 suppliers collectively accounted for 62% of total analog sales, reports market researcher IC Insights.
Lockdown in Malaysia to have no effect on chip companies National governments in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, have been instituting increasingly stringent pandemic control measures in response to the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in these countries.
TSMC starts construction of Arizona chip fab TSMC has started construction at a site in Arizona where it plans to spend USD 12 billion to build a computer chip factory.
Jenoptik to expand its optics manufacturing capacities The German photonics group has acquired a property in Dresden and will invest in new cleanroom fab. Construction is expected to start during the second half of next year and production is slated to start in early 2025.
Hitachi consolidates US semiconductor business in new facility Hitachi's new facility is being established in the United States in order to collaborate and create new solutions with customers. The new Center of Excellence in Portland, will operate as a new centralised facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Astute extends its portfolio via acquisition UK-headquartered distributor Astute Electronics have successfully acquired ISMOsys; a Pan-European representative company.
The final piece of equipment arrives at Renesas Naka factory Renesas is making steady progress in the capacity recovery following the fire that hit the N3 Building, housing the 300mm line at the company's Naka factroy. The final piece of equipment has now been delivered and the return to 100% production capacity is now visible at the end of the tunnel.
Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement.Load more news