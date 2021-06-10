© pichetw dreamstime.com

KAMIC Group acquires manufacturer of magnetic components

KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Talema Group, a manufacturer of magnetic components such as transformers, toroids, inductors and chokes with associated design work. The seller is an owner consortium consisting of the Park and Daily families.

The majority of Talema's components are developed specifically for bespoke customer applications but standard components are also offered. The company’s customers are found across a spectrum of sectors where the most important include logistics and warehousing, freight and transport, audio, and renewable energy. Talema was founded in 1975 and has its registered office in the USA but operational management is based at the head office in Donegal in north-west Ireland. The company has its own production facilities in the Czech Republic and India. Sales are conducted through own sales offices in the USA, Germany, Czech, India and Ireland as well as a global network of agents and distributors. Talema has approximately 750 employees and annual sales of about EUR 12 million. “Talema is a highly respected global player with strong skills in the design, development and production of magnetic components. They have an experienced and powerful management and the company’s customer base and geographic presence provide an ideal complement to our existing business in this area. Talema therefore is ideally placed to be a valuable addition to our corporate group,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group in a press release. Talema’s current management team, together with their employees, will remain with the company as a unit within KAMIC Group’s Magnetics business area.