designLED Products acquired by automotive tech company

LED lighting technology company, designLED Products, has been acquired by Faurecia for an undisclosed sum. Livingston based designLED has developed a technology suited to a growing range of automotive lighting and human machine interface (HMI) applications.

“This is a hugely important and exciting milestone in the evolution of designLED. In recent years we have established the company as a leader in automotive lighting and HMI innovation, building a reputation based not only on an extensive technology and intellectual property portfolio, but also the highly skilled and energetic team, which is already delivering ground-breaking lighting solutions to international OEM and Tier 1 customers,” says designLED CEO, Stuart Bain, in a press release. He continues stating that the company will be able to utilise Faurecia’s global reach, international customer base and engineering and manufacturing skills to accelerate adoption of the company's display and back-lighting technology. “designLED’s advanced technologies and team will enrich Faurecia’s display technologies ecosystem” says Edouard da Silva, displays global product line director at Faurecia Clarion Electronics. “Immersive experiences are fast becoming a defining factor in mobility, and through the acquisition of designLED we aim to strengthen Faurecia’s unique positioning in cockpit user experiences.” The entire designLED team will transfer to Faurecia and will continue to develop its technology from its base in Livingston.