Bosch officially opens wafer fab in Dresden
Fully connected, data-driven, self-optimising - those are the three keywords used to describe Bosch's new, massive, wafer fab in Dresden.
Highly automated, fully connected machines and integrated processes, combined with methods of artificial intelligence will make the Dresden plant a smart factory and an example of Industry 4.0. “For Bosch, semiconductors are a core technology, and it is strategically important to develop and manufacture them ourselves. In Dresden, with the help of artificial intelligence, we will take semiconductor manufacturing to the next level,” says Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH in a press release. “This is our first AIoT factory: fully connected, data-driven, and self-optimizing right from the start.” The company is investing roughly one billion euros in the high-tech location, making it the biggest single investment in the company's history. Production in Dresden will start as early as July – six months earlier than planned. From that time on, semiconductors made in the new plant will be installed in Bosch power tools. For automotive customers, chip production will start in September, and thus three months earlier than planned. On 72,000 square meters of floor space, 250 people are already working in the wafer fab in Saxony’s state capital. The workforce is set to grow to roughly 700 once construction work has been completed.
Advanced Energy acquires TEGAM for $18 million Advanced Energy is adding metrology and calibration instrumentation to its RF process power solutions in semiconductor and advanced industrial markets via the acquisition of TEGAM.
King Yuan expects output to take a hit after Covid-shutdown Taiwanese chip packager King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) had to halt all production on Friday following the discovery that several employees had contracted COVID-19
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
BorgWarner acquires 89% of Akasol Shareholders of AKASOL AG have accepted the voluntary public takeover offer by ABBA BidCo AG, a subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc., after the extended acceptance period expired with an acceptance rate of 89.08% of the Akasol shares outstanding.
Achieving a fully differential output using single-ended instrumentation amplifiers Question: Can we generate a differential output signal using instrumentation amplifiers?
Acuity Brands acquires the DS business in North America from ams Osram ams OSRAM announces the sale of the North America-Based Digital System (DS) business, which primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers, to long-time customer and partner Acuity Brands.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Bosch gives the official go-ahead in Dresden Next week - on June 7th, 2021 - the Bosch semiconductor factory in Dresden will officially open. The Saxon high-tech industry association 'Silicon Saxony' is hoping that it will send a positive signal to other companies.
Virus outbreak in Vietnam delays Fingerprint's Q2 revenues Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards, says that parts of the company’s Q2 revenues will be delayed due to the covid-19 outbreak in Vietnam.
u-blox increases guidance for FY 2021 u-blox has updated its financial guidance for the full year 2021.
TI tops Analog IC supplier list with room to spare Skyworks Solutions posts the strongest sales increase in 2020 as the top-10 suppliers collectively accounted for 62% of total analog sales, reports market researcher IC Insights.
Lockdown in Malaysia to have no effect on chip companies National governments in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia, have been instituting increasingly stringent pandemic control measures in response to the intensifying COVID-19 pandemic in these countries.
TSMC starts construction of Arizona chip fab TSMC has started construction at a site in Arizona where it plans to spend USD 12 billion to build a computer chip factory.
Jenoptik to expand its optics manufacturing capacities The German photonics group has acquired a property in Dresden and will invest in new cleanroom fab. Construction is expected to start during the second half of next year and production is slated to start in early 2025.
Hitachi consolidates US semiconductor business in new facility Hitachi's new facility is being established in the United States in order to collaborate and create new solutions with customers. The new Center of Excellence in Portland, will operate as a new centralised facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Astute extends its portfolio via acquisition UK-headquartered distributor Astute Electronics have successfully acquired ISMOsys; a Pan-European representative company.
The final piece of equipment arrives at Renesas Naka factory Renesas is making steady progress in the capacity recovery following the fire that hit the N3 Building, housing the 300mm line at the company's Naka factroy. The final piece of equipment has now been delivered and the return to 100% production capacity is now visible at the end of the tunnel.
Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement.
Quarterly revenue of top 10 foundries breaks records in 1Q21 Owing to soaring demands for various end devices, manufacturers have been ramping up their component procurement activities, and foundry capacities, as a result, have been in shortage since 2020, with various foundries raising their wafer prices and adjusting their product mixes to ensure profitability, according to TrendForce.
Changes at the top - CFO leaves Osram The supervisory board of Osram Licht AG and CFO Kathrin Dahnke have mutually agreed to terminate her contract on June 30.
Murata expands Minato MIRAI Innovation Center Murata Manufacturing announces the opening of Murata Mirai Mobility, an exhibition facility for automotive products, and Murata Interactive Communication Space, a facility to promote open innovation, in its Minato MIRAI Innovation Center.
Simple circuit measures relative intensity of two light sources Question: Can I measure the difference between two light sources with an instrumentation amplifier?Load more news