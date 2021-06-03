Thinfilm to become Ensurge Micropower

Establishing its position on the solid-state microbattery market, Thinfilm announces that it will become Ensurge Micropower ASA.

The company says that this new identity builds on the company's transformation in 2020 and reflects its differentiation and rapid progress in technology, product, and manufacturing innovation. "We are excited to unveil the Ensurge Micropower name as we approach sampling of our innovative solid-state microbattery products in the fourth quarter of this year and volume production in 2022," says CEO Kevin Barber in a press release. "Our new identity – the Ensurge brand – represents our relentless spirit of forward motion to enable, ensure, and energize innovation for our customers. We look forward to sharing further information with you in the weeks to come."