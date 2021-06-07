Robotics kits: DFRobot’s kits introduce users to robotics and programming by simulatingreal-world equipment and applications. The Max:Bot is a programmable entry-level DIY robot featuring motors, speakers and sensors that teaches junior students how to build a robot with direct programming and remote control operation. The Maqueen Mechanic Kit provides a hands-on introduction to functional machinery through the assembly of a robotic bulldozer and loading machine that can complete real-world tasks such as loadingobjects and sorting goods. For more advanced students, the 4-Soldering Light Chaser Beam Robot Kit and Insectbot Hexa teach enthusiasts how to solder electronic components while developing a basic understanding of circuits and programming to enable smart motion and obstacle avoidance.

Boson Kits: Based on a set of easy-to-use modularised plug-and-play electronic buildingblocks, these kits include tutorials, course materials and free coding software that can be easily integrated with micro:bit and Arduino. The Boson Starter Kit for micro:bit is designed to teach first-time users about coding and electronics using sound and light sensors. The Boson Inventor Kit is an ideal tool for teaching STEM in schools and breaks down complicated circuits into simple, functional modules that are easy to understand. Requiring no coding or soldering, the kit also includes 12 activity cards for building interactive electronics projects with LEGO blocks. The Boson Science Kit is a set of digitalised scientific exploration tools for young scientists to build hands-on projects.The kit includes the eight scientific sensors widely used in modern Internet of Things (IoT)applications, allowing exploration of physics, chemistry and biology.

DF Robot’s user-friendly open-source hardware and software tools are designed to inspire future creators by offering an introduction to electronic project design. Farnell now stocks more than 140 products from DFRobot including a series of robotics kits and the popular Boson Starter Kit for micro:bit, which was awarded Five Stars in the 2018 Teach Primary Resource Awards:Romain Soreau, Head of SBC at Farnell, said: “DFRobot is a world leading innovator in the development of accessible and easy-to-use hardware and software tools for STEM education. Their learning kit range delivers hands-on tools that enable students to learn about new technologies in a highly creative and collaborative way. These are great additions to Farnell’s broad education offering and will help to further inspire the next generation of engineers.” Farnell stocks a broad range ofeducation devicesthat can be supplied in classes, schools and multiple-school quantities and has worked with multiple educational organisations and governments to support strategic rollouts of STEM learning solutions into the classroom. Farnell can also offer support with provision and bundling of equipment for bespoke large-scale programmes. The DFRobot range is available from Farnell in EMEA, Newark in North America and element14in APAC.