Leading Analog IC suppliers (USD million)

*Figures include sales from acquired companies in 2019 and 2020.[/i]

It should be noted that IC Insights’ ranking of top analog sales is based on the definition established by WSTS, that reads, “Devices are classified as analog if at least 50% of the total die area of the integrated circuits(s) in the device is occupied by analog circuitry.” Some analog companies embed less than 50% analog circuitry onto their various logic chips, for example. IC Insights classifies these devices as application-specific logic or another type of component, based on WSTS definitions.