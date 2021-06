© TSMC

CEO C.C. Wei said the planned factory remains on track to start volume production of chips using the company's 5-nanometer production technology in 2024, Reuters writes in a news update. TSMC is one of several companies, including Intel and Samsung Electronics, competing for a portion of the USD 54 billion in subsides that advanced in the United States Senate. Evertiq has previously reported about T SMC's rumoured plans to build up to five additional fabs in the US , more specifically in Arizona.