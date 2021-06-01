© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | June 01, 2021
Hitachi consolidates US semiconductor business in new facility
Hitachi's new facility is being established in the United States in order to collaborate and create new solutions with customers. The new Center of Excellence in Portland, will operate as a new centralised facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Hitachi says that it is consolidating its semiconductor technology development facilities in the United States into this newly established facility. "At this new location, we will partner with our customers in the semiconductor industry to jointly create new Lumada solutions that lead to improved customer value by utilizing Hitachi's advanced digital technology," the company states in a press release. Due to the expanded implementation of AI and IoT, as well as the emergence of 5G compatible digital devices, the amount of data used in communication has been increasing exponentially. Consequently, capital investment in data centers and base stations that support such data transmission is accelerating. Demand for semiconductor devices for automobiles, such as EVs and autonomous driving technology is also growing. As a result, the semiconductor device market is expected to continue growing and expanding into the near future. Hitachi High-Tech America originally established the Process Engineering Center in Hillsboro, Oregon back in 2014. This overseas facility has been supporting R&D and production projects for the company's US-based customers in the semiconductor etch field. "In order to add to those efforts in the United States, where further growth is expected in advanced semiconductor technology development, Hitachi High-Tech America will consolidate and expand its technology development capabilities at this new facility in Hillsboro, Oregon. Hitachi High-Tech Group will accelerate the implementation of collaborative programs to shorten development turnaround time and improve productivity and yield during each semiconductor manufacturing phase," the company writes in the press release detailing the reasoning behind the move. The new facility is a two-story structure and is scheduled to be completed in August 2022. It will provide a collaboration area where the company can work with customers to jointly create solutions. As one of the key initiatives of Hitachi, Ltd.'s Lumada solution, the site will utilise its latest process, inspection, measurement, and analysis systems.
Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement.
Sponsored content by CogiscanJabil selects Cogiscan for global SMT machine connectivity to accelerate digital transformation Cogiscan, the leading connectivity and TTC solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, is proud to announce a corporate-wide global machine connectivity initiative for Jabil. As part of Jabil’s digital transformation strategy, they have chosen to install Cogiscan’s Co-NECT technology on 2,000+ SMT machines globally.
Quarterly revenue of top 10 foundries breaks records in 1Q21 Owing to soaring demands for various end devices, manufacturers have been ramping up their component procurement activities, and foundry capacities, as a result, have been in shortage since 2020, with various foundries raising their wafer prices and adjusting their product mixes to ensure profitability, according to TrendForce.
Changes at the top - CFO leaves Osram The supervisory board of Osram Licht AG and CFO Kathrin Dahnke have mutually agreed to terminate her contract on June 30.
Murata expands Minato MIRAI Innovation Center Murata Manufacturing announces the opening of Murata Mirai Mobility, an exhibition facility for automotive products, and Murata Interactive Communication Space, a facility to promote open innovation, in its Minato MIRAI Innovation Center.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Simple circuit measures relative intensity of two light sources Question: Can I measure the difference between two light sources with an instrumentation amplifier?
Daimler Truck AG and CATL expand global partnership Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) announced the intensification of their existing partnership
ESD industry reports 15.4% revenue growth overall Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased by over USD 1 billion in 2020, marking a new milestone for the industry, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced in their latest report.
Follow-up order for in microchip production for Manz Manz AG is seeing increasing interest in equipment for realising Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP). Now, Manz has received a follow-up order in the mid-single-digit million euro range from an unnamed company operating in the field of microchip manufacturing.
$30 billion in investments headed to the USA On May 21, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo hosted a roundtable with Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-In, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Sung Wook Moon and U.S. and South Korean CEOs. As a result, USD 30 billion in US investments were announced.
Toyoda Gosei to close its UK operations Toyoda Gosei UK Ltd. (TGUK) has informed its employees of a proposal to close the business in the United Kingdom (UK). TGUK has enter a formal period of consultation with its employees regarding the proposed changes.
Mouser and T Works partner on new Indian prototyping facility The new 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility in Hyderabad is said to become India's largest hardware prototyping center.
Standex Electronics acquires American Relays Standex Electronics, an electronics component manufacturer, announces that it has acquired American Relays, Inc., a US-based company that makes reed switch-based relays.
congatec to expand its business in Korea congatec is expanding its operations with the establishing of congatec Korea Ltd. to meet increasing customer demand in South Korea.
Samsung chose Infineon for its first MOSFET-based refrigerator inverter design Infineon Technologies AG supplied Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. with power devices to couple the highest energy efficiency with lowest audible noise. They have been integrated in Samsung’s one-door fridge and FDR inverterized refrigerator.
Renesas tally up the costs of the Naka factory fire Renesas says it has identified that the financial impacts from the fire that occurred at the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka factory on March 19, 2021. The Japanese company expects a loss of approximately JPY 23.9 billion (about EUR 180 million) in operating profit relating to the fire.
Nordic Semi expands presence in India Nordic Semiconductor says it is expanding its sales and support presence in India, allowing the company to provide faster customer support to the country’s burgeoning high-tech wireless design and manufacturing sectors in a rapidly expanding IoT market.
ZF and Mobileye safety technology heads into Toyota vehicles ZF and Mobileye, an Intel company have been chosen by Toyota Motor Corp to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years.
Nanosys acquires microLED company glō Nanosys, a supplier of quantum dot light emitting materials and technology is acquiring glō, a Swedish technology company for microLED displays.
EU clears SK hynix's & Intel's $9 billion memory business deal SK hynix says that it has received unconditional clearance from the European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND and SSD business.Load more news