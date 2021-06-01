© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Hitachi consolidates US semiconductor business in new facility

Hitachi's new facility is being established in the United States in order to collaborate and create new solutions with customers. The new Center of Excellence in Portland, will operate as a new centralised facility for semiconductor engineering in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Hitachi says that it is consolidating its semiconductor technology development facilities in the United States into this newly established facility. "At this new location, we will partner with our customers in the semiconductor industry to jointly create new Lumada solutions that lead to improved customer value by utilizing Hitachi's advanced digital technology," the company states in a press release. Due to the expanded implementation of AI and IoT, as well as the emergence of 5G compatible digital devices, the amount of data used in communication has been increasing exponentially. Consequently, capital investment in data centers and base stations that support such data transmission is accelerating. Demand for semiconductor devices for automobiles, such as EVs and autonomous driving technology is also growing. As a result, the semiconductor device market is expected to continue growing and expanding into the near future. Hitachi High-Tech America originally established the Process Engineering Center in Hillsboro, Oregon back in 2014. This overseas facility has been supporting R&D and production projects for the company's US-based customers in the semiconductor etch field. "In order to add to those efforts in the United States, where further growth is expected in advanced semiconductor technology development, Hitachi High-Tech America will consolidate and expand its technology development capabilities at this new facility in Hillsboro, Oregon. Hitachi High-Tech Group will accelerate the implementation of collaborative programs to shorten development turnaround time and improve productivity and yield during each semiconductor manufacturing phase," the company writes in the press release detailing the reasoning behind the move. The new facility is a two-story structure and is scheduled to be completed in August 2022. It will provide a collaboration area where the company can work with customers to jointly create solutions. As one of the key initiatives of Hitachi, Ltd.'s Lumada solution, the site will utilise its latest process, inspection, measurement, and analysis systems.