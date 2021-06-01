© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Astute extends its portfolio via acquisition

UK-headquartered distributor Astute Electronics have successfully acquired ISMOsys; a Pan-European representative company.

ISMOsys brings an experienced team comprising of both commercial, sales and technical expertise covering all 27 countries within the EU as well as the UK, Turkey, and India. "ISMOsys and Astute have both achieved a truly integrated approach within the electronics industry, offering design-led distribution and representation services which bring the customer closer to the manufacturer’s full range of products and capabilities," says Astute Electronics Group, Managing Director Geoff Hill in a press release. “ISMOsys is now part of Astute Electronics, which is a major milestone in our evolution after more than 26yrs in the electronics market. We are now starting a new stage full of synergies and new opportunities for both companies. ISMOsys will operate as an independent subsidiary with the same business model and running business as usual," adds ISMOsys new President, Roberto Blanco. Whilst ISMOsys will become a member of the Astute Electronics Group, Managing Director Geoff Hill emphasises that it will remain independent. Outgoing founder of ISMOsys Nigel Watts commented that, “after 26 years of developing an independent sales and marketing organisation, the time has come to move forward in a different direction, and I am personally delighted that Geoff Hill and Astute have assumed responsibility for the future strategy and direction of ISMOsys as well as the vast majority of the existing ISMOsys team who have gone along with the acquisition. I wish them all every success for the future and thank them for the years of dedicated service and commitment they gave to me and the business.”