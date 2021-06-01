© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | June 01, 2021
Astute extends its portfolio via acquisition
UK-headquartered distributor Astute Electronics have successfully acquired ISMOsys; a Pan-European representative company.
ISMOsys brings an experienced team comprising of both commercial, sales and technical expertise covering all 27 countries within the EU as well as the UK, Turkey, and India. "ISMOsys and Astute have both achieved a truly integrated approach within the electronics industry, offering design-led distribution and representation services which bring the customer closer to the manufacturer’s full range of products and capabilities," says Astute Electronics Group, Managing Director Geoff Hill in a press release. “ISMOsys is now part of Astute Electronics, which is a major milestone in our evolution after more than 26yrs in the electronics market. We are now starting a new stage full of synergies and new opportunities for both companies. ISMOsys will operate as an independent subsidiary with the same business model and running business as usual," adds ISMOsys new President, Roberto Blanco. Whilst ISMOsys will become a member of the Astute Electronics Group, Managing Director Geoff Hill emphasises that it will remain independent. Outgoing founder of ISMOsys Nigel Watts commented that, “after 26 years of developing an independent sales and marketing organisation, the time has come to move forward in a different direction, and I am personally delighted that Geoff Hill and Astute have assumed responsibility for the future strategy and direction of ISMOsys as well as the vast majority of the existing ISMOsys team who have gone along with the acquisition. I wish them all every success for the future and thank them for the years of dedicated service and commitment they gave to me and the business.”
Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Quarterly revenue of top 10 foundries breaks records in 1Q21 Owing to soaring demands for various end devices, manufacturers have been ramping up their component procurement activities, and foundry capacities, as a result, have been in shortage since 2020, with various foundries raising their wafer prices and adjusting their product mixes to ensure profitability, according to TrendForce.
Changes at the top - CFO leaves Osram The supervisory board of Osram Licht AG and CFO Kathrin Dahnke have mutually agreed to terminate her contract on June 30.
Murata expands Minato MIRAI Innovation Center Murata Manufacturing announces the opening of Murata Mirai Mobility, an exhibition facility for automotive products, and Murata Interactive Communication Space, a facility to promote open innovation, in its Minato MIRAI Innovation Center.
Sponsored content by CogiscanJabil selects Cogiscan for global SMT machine connectivity to accelerate digital transformation Cogiscan, the leading connectivity and TTC solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, is proud to announce a corporate-wide global machine connectivity initiative for Jabil. As part of Jabil’s digital transformation strategy, they have chosen to install Cogiscan’s Co-NECT technology on 2,000+ SMT machines globally.
Simple circuit measures relative intensity of two light sources Question: Can I measure the difference between two light sources with an instrumentation amplifier?
Daimler Truck AG and CATL expand global partnership Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) announced the intensification of their existing partnership
ESD industry reports 15.4% revenue growth overall Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased by over USD 1 billion in 2020, marking a new milestone for the industry, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced in their latest report.
Follow-up order for in microchip production for Manz Manz AG is seeing increasing interest in equipment for realising Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP). Now, Manz has received a follow-up order in the mid-single-digit million euro range from an unnamed company operating in the field of microchip manufacturing.
$30 billion in investments headed to the USA On May 21, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo hosted a roundtable with Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-In, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Sung Wook Moon and U.S. and South Korean CEOs. As a result, USD 30 billion in US investments were announced.
Toyoda Gosei to close its UK operations Toyoda Gosei UK Ltd. (TGUK) has informed its employees of a proposal to close the business in the United Kingdom (UK). TGUK has enter a formal period of consultation with its employees regarding the proposed changes.
Mouser and T Works partner on new Indian prototyping facility The new 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility in Hyderabad is said to become India's largest hardware prototyping center.
Standex Electronics acquires American Relays Standex Electronics, an electronics component manufacturer, announces that it has acquired American Relays, Inc., a US-based company that makes reed switch-based relays.
congatec to expand its business in Korea congatec is expanding its operations with the establishing of congatec Korea Ltd. to meet increasing customer demand in South Korea.
Samsung chose Infineon for its first MOSFET-based refrigerator inverter design Infineon Technologies AG supplied Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. with power devices to couple the highest energy efficiency with lowest audible noise. They have been integrated in Samsung’s one-door fridge and FDR inverterized refrigerator.
Renesas tally up the costs of the Naka factory fire Renesas says it has identified that the financial impacts from the fire that occurred at the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka factory on March 19, 2021. The Japanese company expects a loss of approximately JPY 23.9 billion (about EUR 180 million) in operating profit relating to the fire.
Nordic Semi expands presence in India Nordic Semiconductor says it is expanding its sales and support presence in India, allowing the company to provide faster customer support to the country’s burgeoning high-tech wireless design and manufacturing sectors in a rapidly expanding IoT market.
ZF and Mobileye safety technology heads into Toyota vehicles ZF and Mobileye, an Intel company have been chosen by Toyota Motor Corp to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years.
Nanosys acquires microLED company glō Nanosys, a supplier of quantum dot light emitting materials and technology is acquiring glō, a Swedish technology company for microLED displays.
EU clears SK hynix's & Intel's $9 billion memory business deal SK hynix says that it has received unconditional clearance from the European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Intel's NAND and SSD business.