It was on March 19, 2021 that part of the N3 building of Renesas' Naka factory caught fire. The N3 building of the Naka factory , which is located on the Ibaraki prefecture, houses the 300mm line. The fire was extinguished on the same day on March 19, 2021. As we leave the month of May, the production capacity of the N3 Building has been recovered to about 88% pre-fire levels. The procurement of manufacturing equipment damaged by the fire has been completed, which means that all necessary equipment to return to pre-fire production capacity is now in place. The final equipment, the CMP equipment, was delivered on May 27 and the start-up of the equipment is scheduled to be completed by mid-June. Promptly thereafter, Renesas aims for the production capacity to return to 100% of the pre-fire levels, an update reads.