Daimler and Nokia sign patent licensing agreement

Daimler and Nokia announced today that they have signed a patent licensing agreement.

Under the agreement, Nokia licenses mobile telecommunications technology to Daimler and receives payment in return. With this agreement, the parties have agreed to settle all pending litigation between Daimler and Nokia, including the complaint by Daimler against Nokia to the European Commission. The terms of the agreement remain confidential as agreed between the parties.