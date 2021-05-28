© Daimler Truck AG Components | May 28, 2021
Daimler Truck AG and CATL expand global partnership
Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) announced the intensification of their existing partnership
CATL will be the supplier of lithium-ion battery packs for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul battery-electric truck, which is planned to be ready for series production in 2024. The supply will go beyond 2030, a press release reads. In addition, the companies intend to jointly design and develop even more advanced next-generation battery cells and packs for truck specific applications, with a focus on high modularity and scalability in order to support different truck applications and flexible compatibility with future e-truck models. In 2019, Daimler Truck AG and CATL entered into a global lithium-ion battery cell modules supply agreement for electric series trucks including the Mercedes-Benz eActros, the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2. In September 2020, Daimler Truck AG announced the eActros LongHaul, which will have a range of about 500 kilometres for energy-efficient transport on plannable long-haul routes. Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG: “Partnerships are vital for us to deliver on our commitment to the Paris Agreement and our ultimate goal of achieving CO2-neutral transport on the roads, on which we are working at full speed. Expanding and strengthening our strong collaboration with CATL will play a key role as we accelerate our electrification activities and lead the way to zero emissions in the truck industry. We will launch a wide range of customer-oriented, innovative series-produced electric trucks from 2021 onwards.” Dr. Robin Zeng, Founder, Chairman and CEO of CATL: “We are very happy to strengthen the existing partnership with Daimler Truck AG based on our shared vision in e-mobility. With CATL’s innovative technology in EV batteries and Daimler Truck’s deep expertise in the heavy truck industry, we believe our strong global partnership will further enhance Daimler Truck AG’s market position on the e-mobility stage and accelerate to drive towards carbon neutrality.”
ESD industry reports 15.4% revenue growth overall Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased by over USD 1 billion in 2020, marking a new milestone for the industry, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced in their latest report.
Follow-up order for in microchip production for Manz Manz AG is seeing increasing interest in equipment for realising Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP). Now, Manz has received a follow-up order in the mid-single-digit million euro range from an unnamed company operating in the field of microchip manufacturing.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
$30 billion in investments headed to the USA On May 21, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo hosted a roundtable with Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-In, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Energy Sung Wook Moon and U.S. and South Korean CEOs. As a result, USD 30 billion in US investments were announced.
Toyoda Gosei to close its UK operations Toyoda Gosei UK Ltd. (TGUK) has informed its employees of a proposal to close the business in the United Kingdom (UK). TGUK has enter a formal period of consultation with its employees regarding the proposed changes.
Mouser and T Works partner on new Indian prototyping facility The new 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility in Hyderabad is said to become India's largest hardware prototyping center.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Standex Electronics acquires American Relays Standex Electronics, an electronics component manufacturer, announces that it has acquired American Relays, Inc., a US-based company that makes reed switch-based relays.
congatec to expand its business in Korea congatec is expanding its operations with the establishing of congatec Korea Ltd. to meet increasing customer demand in South Korea.
Samsung chose Infineon for its first MOSFET-based refrigerator inverter design Infineon Technologies AG supplied Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. with power devices to couple the highest energy efficiency with lowest audible noise. They have been integrated in Samsung’s one-door fridge and FDR inverterized refrigerator.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Manufacturing trends such as press-fit & tall components tend to exceed the limits of AOI platforms in use today. Find out how 3D AOI with extended Z-axis capabilities can improve your productivity and maintain highest quality by downloading the free Whitepaper.
Renesas tally up the costs of the Naka factory fire Renesas says it has identified that the financial impacts from the fire that occurred at the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka factory on March 19, 2021. The Japanese company expects a loss of approximately JPY 23.9 billion (about EUR 180 million) in operating profit relating to the fire.
Nordic Semi expands presence in India Nordic Semiconductor says it is expanding its sales and support presence in India, allowing the company to provide faster customer support to the country’s burgeoning high-tech wireless design and manufacturing sectors in a rapidly expanding IoT market.
ZF and Mobileye safety technology heads into Toyota vehicles ZF and Mobileye, an Intel company have been chosen by Toyota Motor Corp to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years.
Nanosys acquires microLED company glō Nanosys, a supplier of quantum dot light emitting materials and technology is acquiring glō, a Swedish technology company for microLED displays.
EU clears SK hynix's & Intel's $9 billion memory business deal SK hynix says that it has received unconditional clearance from the European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND and SSD business.
Memory upswing returns, new record high expected in 2022 Fueled by economic recovery and the transition to a digital economy, memory IC sales are forecast to reach $180.4 billion in 2022, exceeding the previous record high set in 2018.
Despite pandemic: DELO sees slight increase in sales DELO finished the last fiscal year (until March 31) shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic with revenues of EUR 167 million.
Nowi and Murata to develop LoRa energy autonomous platforms Murata and Nowi have entered a strategic partnership that aims to enable and simplify the development of sustainable energy autonomous IoT platforms for use in ‘Plug & Forget’ solutions.
Chip lead times increased in April Chip lead times were up to 17 weeks in April. Data from market researcher Susquehanna show that "global chip shortage enters 'danger zone'".
Digi-Key enters new distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits to offer their MMIC product line up of 50 GHz, LTCC filters, baluns and couplers, and patented reflectionless filters.
STMicro interested in Nordic Semiconductor? Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics, har reportedly shown interest in fabless semiconductor player Nordic Semiconductor.Load more news