Daimler Truck AG and CATL expand global partnership

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) announced the intensification of their existing partnership

CATL will be the supplier of lithium-ion battery packs for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul battery-electric truck, which is planned to be ready for series production in 2024. The supply will go beyond 2030, a press release reads. In addition, the companies intend to jointly design and develop even more advanced next-generation battery cells and packs for truck specific applications, with a focus on high modularity and scalability in order to support different truck applications and flexible compatibility with future e-truck models. In 2019, Daimler Truck AG and CATL entered into a global lithium-ion battery cell modules supply agreement for electric series trucks including the Mercedes-Benz eActros, the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2. In September 2020, Daimler Truck AG announced the eActros LongHaul, which will have a range of about 500 kilometres for energy-efficient transport on plannable long-haul routes. Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG: “Partnerships are vital for us to deliver on our commitment to the Paris Agreement and our ultimate goal of achieving CO2-neutral transport on the roads, on which we are working at full speed. Expanding and strengthening our strong collaboration with CATL will play a key role as we accelerate our electrification activities and lead the way to zero emissions in the truck industry. We will launch a wide range of customer-oriented, innovative series-produced electric trucks from 2021 onwards.” Dr. Robin Zeng, Founder, Chairman and CEO of CATL: “We are very happy to strengthen the existing partnership with Daimler Truck AG based on our shared vision in e-mobility. With CATL’s innovative technology in EV batteries and Daimler Truck’s deep expertise in the heavy truck industry, we believe our strong global partnership will further enhance Daimler Truck AG’s market position on the e-mobility stage and accelerate to drive towards carbon neutrality.”