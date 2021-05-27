© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Components | May 27, 2021
ESD industry reports 15.4% revenue growth overall
Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased by over USD 1 billion in 2020, marking a new milestone for the industry, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced in their latest report.
Revenue increased 15.4% in Q4/2020 to USD 3,031.5 million, compared to USD 2,626.3 million in Q4/2019, representing only the fourth time since 2011 that year-over-year growth exceeded 15%. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, rose by 11.6%, the highest annual growth since 2011 and the second highest in the last 14 years. “The industry reported a substantial double-digit year-over-year revenue increase for Q4/2020. Overall industry revenue surpassed USD 3 billion for Q4, with increases in all geographic regions. The Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), IC Physical Design and Verification, Semiconductor IP (SIP), and Services categories also reported fourth-quarter growth”, said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor, SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 48,478 people in Q4/2020, a 6.7% increase over the Q4/2019 headcount of 45,416 and up 3% compared to Q3/2020. Revenue by Product& Application category in Q4/2020 CAE revenue increased 9.4% to USD 956.9 million compared to Q4/2019. The four-quarter CAE moving average also increased 9.4%. IC Physical Design and Verification revenue increased 36.6% to USD 637.1 million compared to Q4/2019. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 12.3%. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue decreased 0.8% to USD 292.9 million compared to Q4/2019. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM increased 4.3%. SIP revenue increased 16.9% to USD 1,052.9 million compared to Q4/2019. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 17.1%. Services revenue increased 2.2% to USD 91.6 million compared to Q4/2019. The four-quarter Services moving average decreased 2.4%. Revenue by Region in Q4/2020 The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased USD 1,304 million of Electronic System Design products and services in Q4/2020, a 15.8% increase compared to Q4/2019. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas increased 9.9%. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenue increased 2.7%, to USD 457.2 million compared to Q4/2019. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 6.3%. Japan revenue increased 8% to USD 228.2 million compared to Q4/2019. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 8.2%. Asia Pacific (APAC) revenue increased 23.4% to USD 1,042 million compared to Q4/2019. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 17.1%.
Toyoda Gosei to close its UK operations Toyoda Gosei UK Ltd. (TGUK) has informed its employees of a proposal to close the business in the United Kingdom (UK). TGUK has enter a formal period of consultation with its employees regarding the proposed changes.
Mouser and T Works partner on new Indian prototyping facility The new 78,000 square-foot prototyping facility in Hyderabad is said to become India's largest hardware prototyping center.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Standex Electronics acquires American Relays Standex Electronics, an electronics component manufacturer, announces that it has acquired American Relays, Inc., a US-based company that makes reed switch-based relays.
congatec to expand its business in Korea congatec is expanding its operations with the establishing of congatec Korea Ltd. to meet increasing customer demand in South Korea.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Manufacturing trends such as press-fit & tall components tend to exceed the limits of AOI platforms in use today. Find out how 3D AOI with extended Z-axis capabilities can improve your productivity and maintain highest quality by downloading the free Whitepaper.
Samsung chose Infineon for its first MOSFET-based refrigerator inverter design Infineon Technologies AG supplied Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. with power devices to couple the highest energy efficiency with lowest audible noise. They have been integrated in Samsung’s one-door fridge and FDR inverterized refrigerator.
Renesas tally up the costs of the Naka factory fire Renesas says it has identified that the financial impacts from the fire that occurred at the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka factory on March 19, 2021. The Japanese company expects a loss of approximately JPY 23.9 billion (about EUR 180 million) in operating profit relating to the fire.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Nordic Semi expands presence in India Nordic Semiconductor says it is expanding its sales and support presence in India, allowing the company to provide faster customer support to the country’s burgeoning high-tech wireless design and manufacturing sectors in a rapidly expanding IoT market.
ZF and Mobileye safety technology heads into Toyota vehicles ZF and Mobileye, an Intel company have been chosen by Toyota Motor Corp to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years.
Nanosys acquires microLED company glō Nanosys, a supplier of quantum dot light emitting materials and technology is acquiring glō, a Swedish technology company for microLED displays.
EU clears SK hynix's & Intel's $9 billion memory business deal SK hynix says that it has received unconditional clearance from the European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND and SSD business.
Memory upswing returns, new record high expected in 2022 Fueled by economic recovery and the transition to a digital economy, memory IC sales are forecast to reach $180.4 billion in 2022, exceeding the previous record high set in 2018.
Despite pandemic: DELO sees slight increase in sales DELO finished the last fiscal year (until March 31) shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic with revenues of EUR 167 million.
Nowi and Murata to develop LoRa energy autonomous platforms Murata and Nowi have entered a strategic partnership that aims to enable and simplify the development of sustainable energy autonomous IoT platforms for use in ‘Plug & Forget’ solutions.
Chip lead times increased in April Chip lead times were up to 17 weeks in April. Data from market researcher Susquehanna show that "global chip shortage enters 'danger zone'".
Digi-Key enters new distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits to offer their MMIC product line up of 50 GHz, LTCC filters, baluns and couplers, and patented reflectionless filters.
STMicro interested in Nordic Semiconductor? Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics, har reportedly shown interest in fabless semiconductor player Nordic Semiconductor.
Raytheon and GF partner on 5G wireless connectivity Aerospace defence technology company, Raytheon Technologies, is teaming up with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to develop and commercialise a new gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor aiming to enable game-changing radio frequency performance for 5G and 6G mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.
First Sensor closes Munich site As a result of the company's ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG says it plans to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM).Load more news