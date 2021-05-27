© Manz AG

Follow-up order for in microchip production for Manz

Manz AG is seeing increasing interest in equipment for realising Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP). Now, Manz has received a follow-up order in the mid-single-digit million euro range from an unnamed company operating in the field of microchip manufacturing.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments in a press release: "The electronics industry is currently characterized by high dynamics, especially against the background of rapid digitization. A basic prerequisite for this is increasing miniaturization, which means that increasingly smaller components have an increasingly greater performance capacity. In the automotive industry in particular, the megatrends of electromobility and autonomous driving will lead to a sharp rise in the number of chips installed. Here, our systems for the realization of fan-out panel level packaging will play a key role. This is because, in addition to a significant reduction in volume, thickness, weight and manufacturing costs of the packaging, FOPLP also has a significantly positive impact on the thermal conduction and speed of the components." In recent years electromobility and autonomous driving have already led to a sharp increase in the number of sensors installed in cars. While in 2016 sensors amounted to between 60 and 100 per car, by 2020 there were already more than 200 sensors. The number of chips in smartphones has also increased enormously. In view of these developments, suppliers in the fan-out panel level packaging sector can expect strong revenue growth for production equipment of more than 20% per year in the coming years. "With our integrated and automated production solutions, we as a high-tech equipment manufacturer create the basis for a fast time-to-market while at the same time improving the performance parameters of the end products and reducing production costs. These are clear competitive advantages for our customers and a very good position for us to benefit from the market potential," Martin Drasch summarises.