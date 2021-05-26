© congatec

congatec to expand its business in Korea

congatec is expanding its operations with the establishing of congatec Korea Ltd. to meet increasing customer demand in South Korea.

“Having a local branch makes it far easier to extend our business in Korea as it allows us to intensify our strong design-in support for our customers and optimize the supply chain and service organization for customers’ series production. For this purpose, we have now installed local FAE support and will be continuously increasing the team size based on our expected strong business growth,” explains congatec Korea country manager Yoonsun Kim in a press release. The establishment of a new subsidiary underlines the importance of Korea for congatec’s global business. In South Korea, congatec addresses several key markets for embedded and edge computing technologies, including medical equipment, automation, mobility, and semiconductor manufacturing where Korea is particularly strongly positioned. congatec Korea’s expansion strategy will be supported with access to FAE, R&D and RMA services from the Asian headquarter in Taiwan.