Frequency Electronics awarded contact for precision quartz oscillators

Frequency Electronics has been awarded a follow-on order for g-compensated Oven Controlled Quartz Oscillators (“OCXO”) valued at approximately USD 3 million.

These oscillators are a critical component of US Government communications system installed on a variety of military platforms. Contract period of performance is approximately twenty two months. Further details of the contract are not being released. “We are pleased to announce this repeat order for our state of the art precision oscillators and the opportunity to further support key communications systems so crucial to US military operations. The repeat award reflects customer confidence in FEI’s technology and ability to deliver on commitments,” says Stanton Sloane, FEI CEO, in a press release.