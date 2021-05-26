© Infineon Technologies AG

Samsung chose Infineon for its first MOSFET-based refrigerator inverter design

Infineon Technologies AG supplied Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. with power devices to couple the highest energy efficiency with lowest audible noise. They have been integrated in Samsung’s one-door fridge and FDR inverterized refrigerator.

To meet Samsung’s requirements towards improved efficiency and lower system cost together with a lower noise level, the household appliances features multiple power solutions from Infineon – EiceDRIVER gate-driver IC, CoolSET Gen 5 for AC/DC conversion, and 600 V CoolMOS PFD7 for compressor drives. This is Samsung’s first refrigerator design that uses discrete devices instead of power modules in the compressor., a press release states. “Up to now, the major home appliances market was strongly dominated by modules. It was exciting to see that with our leading MOSFET technologies, we could help our customer Samsung to achieve even higher efficiency levels at lower system cost in such applications”, said Stefan Obersriebnig, Product Line Head High Voltage Conversion of Infineon’s Power & Sensor System Division.