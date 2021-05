© Renesas

Renesas says that this loss includes operation loss, inventory disposal, and restoration and repairment costs. The company says that it has already incorporated these financial impacts in consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2021 and that it expects these to remain unchanged. During a press conference held in late April regarding the fire and the recovery of production, the management of Renesas stated that it aims to reach a production capacity of 30% by the end of this week, 50% by the end of April and return to the original 100% by the end of May