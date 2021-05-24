© Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semi expands presence in India

Nordic Semiconductor says it is expanding its sales and support presence in India, allowing the company to provide faster customer support to the country’s burgeoning high-tech wireless design and manufacturing sectors in a rapidly expanding IoT market.

The company says in a press release that the sales and marketing support operations will be based in Bangalore, known as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, and home to many leading private and public sector tech enterprises. Expansion comes at a time when India is on a steep trajectory towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2026-27, with the IoT design and manufacturing industry projected to enjoy a similar growth path employing both short-range wireless and low power cellular IoT solutions across a wide range of market verticals, in particular Industrial IoT (IIoT), energy and utilities, health, consumer, and automotive. “With a growing need for connectivity among devices alongside real time monitoring and tracking of these systems and services, IoT technology has been gaining increasing market traction in India over the last few years,” says Gaurav Kapoor, Regional Sales Manager – India for Nordic Semiconductor, in the press release. “Planned government projects including smart cities, smart grids and smart transportation will be a major revenue generating source for IoT solution providers for years to come.” Kapoor, who has worked in the region for more than two decades, will head the sales activities in India and believes Nordic’s increased presence in the country will strengthen the company’s relationship with established distribution partners, and as a result, existing and new customers as well. “The expansion of Nordic’s sales support in India will result in faster response times, better direction, and a closer more collaborative relationship with the distribution community, as well as existing and new emerging customers,” says Kapoor. In addition to sales and marketing support in Bangalore, Nordic has an office in Hyderabad, which was part of the acquisition of Imagination Technologies Wi-Fi development team and Wi-Fi IP tech assets. “We believe Nordic’s presence in India will continue to grow apace and we will be looking to expand the sales engineering team in the near future. The acquisition of Imagination Technologies Wi-Fi development team and Wi-Fi IP tech assets will also drive rapid expansion for Nordic in India in the years ahead,” says Bjørn Åge “Bob” Brandal, Director of Sales & Marketing – APAC with Nordic Semiconductor.