© Mobileye

ZF and Mobileye safety technology heads into Toyota vehicles

ZF and Mobileye, an Intel company have been chosen by Toyota Motor Corp to develop advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for use in multiple vehicle platforms starting in the next few years.

As part of the agreement, ZF will also supply its Gen 21 mid-range radar and be responsible for the integration of camera and radar in Toyota vehicles. "ZF looks forward to working closely with Toyota and Mobileye to develop advanced safety systems designed to meet advanced global safety regulations," said Christophe Marnat, executive vice president, Electronics and ADAS division at ZF. "Our innovative technologies will deliver outstanding performance and robustness for fusion-based systems and ADAS functions.” ZF and Mobileye will collaborate closely to produce advanced camera technology integrated with ZF radar technology to power key advanced driver-assistance platforms in Toyota vehicles. Mobileye’s EyeQ®4 will be combined with ZF’s Gen 21 mid-range radar technology to precisely interpret the environment around Toyota vehicles. Together, these technologies will help prevent and mitigate collisions while yielding best-in-class lateral and longitudinal vehicle control, a press release states