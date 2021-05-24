© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | May 24, 2021
Nanosys acquires microLED company glō
Nanosys, a supplier of quantum dot light emitting materials and technology is acquiring glō, a Swedish technology company for microLED displays.
The transaction is expected to significantly expands Nanosys’ capabilities and technology offerings, accelerating the company’s development and progress toward the widespread adoption of microLED and nanoLED display technology for future displays. Founded in 2003, glō developed a room-temperature wafer transfer technology, with which millions of RGB microLEDs can be transferred with high yields, bonded to active backplanes made out of Si, glass or flexible substrate materials. Prior to the acquisition, glō had invested over USD 200 million in its technology. “Nanosys created a vibrant, growing marketplace for our proprietary quantum dot technology over the past two decades,” says Jason Hartlove, Nanosys President & CEO in a press release. “Combining the best Quantum Dot and microLED technologies allows Nanosys to unlock the disruptive potential of microLED by lowering production cost and maximizing performance. Together, we can create the smallest, brightest, lowest cost pixels that will enable microLED to penetrate the mainstream TV market and open the doors for new applications in AR, automotive and beyond.” According to Eric Virey, of Yole Développement1, this acquisition positions Nanosys with a unique and broad technology portfolio to address all future display applications. “MicroLED is one of the greatest potential display technologies but there is one problem: cost. To deliver on this potential, microLED pixels must be ultra small, bright and cost effective. The market currently lacks a cost effective microLED solution with ultra small and bright pixels. Bringing microLED together with Quantum Dot is an exciting opportunity to unlock the growth potential in this market.” The acquisition of glō significantly expands Nanosys intellectual property portfolio enabling the company to continue to provide margin rich disruptive solutions to the massive USD 200 billion display market.
EU clears SK hynix's & Intel's $9 billion memory business deal SK hynix says that it has received unconditional clearance from the European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Intel’s NAND and SSD business.
Sponsored content by KyzenThe Effectiveness of IPA/DI on No-clean Flux Residues This article studies the ability of the current 75%IPA/25%DI extraction solution, commonly used to detect ion contamination since the 1960s, to detect and quantify new technology weak organic acids common in modern soldering materials employing ROSE, Gravimetric, and Ion Chromatography.
Memory upswing returns, new record high expected in 2022 Fueled by economic recovery and the transition to a digital economy, memory IC sales are forecast to reach $180.4 billion in 2022, exceeding the previous record high set in 2018.
Despite pandemic: DELO sees slight increase in sales DELO finished the last fiscal year (until March 31) shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic with revenues of EUR 167 million.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Nowi and Murata to develop LoRa energy autonomous platforms Murata and Nowi have entered a strategic partnership that aims to enable and simplify the development of sustainable energy autonomous IoT platforms for use in ‘Plug & Forget’ solutions.
Chip lead times increased in April Chip lead times were up to 17 weeks in April. Data from market researcher Susquehanna show that "global chip shortage enters 'danger zone'".
Digi-Key enters new distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits Digi-Key Electronics has secured a global distribution partnership with Mini-Circuits to offer their MMIC product line up of 50 GHz, LTCC filters, baluns and couplers, and patented reflectionless filters.
Sponsored content by SAKINext-Generation AOI with Advanced Z-Axis Control Manufacturing trends such as press-fit & tall components tend to exceed the limits of AOI platforms in use today. Find out how 3D AOI with extended Z-axis capabilities can improve your productivity and maintain highest quality by downloading the free Whitepaper.
STMicro interested in Nordic Semiconductor? Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics, har reportedly shown interest in fabless semiconductor player Nordic Semiconductor.
Raytheon and GF partner on 5G wireless connectivity Aerospace defence technology company, Raytheon Technologies, is teaming up with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to develop and commercialise a new gallium nitride on silicon (GaN-on-Si) semiconductor aiming to enable game-changing radio frequency performance for 5G and 6G mobile and wireless infrastructure applications.
First Sensor closes Munich site As a result of the company's ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG says it plans to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM).
STMicro acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam STMicroelectronics announced a transaction with Cartesiam to acquire its assets (including its IP portfolio) and to transfer and integrate its employees. Closing is subject to regulatory approvals.
Samsung could start construction of new US plant in 3Q The South Korean electronics giant could be next up to make a manufacturing push in the US. According to reports, Samsung could start construction of a USD 17 billion US semiconductor fab as early as the third quarter of this year.
Former Marvell COO named NXP’s new EVP, global operations Andy Micallef has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations, effective May 17. In this role, Micallef will be responsible for executing NXP’s end-to-end manufacturing, quality, and supply chain strategies.
Sanan IC expands foundry services for the optical market Wafer foundry, Sanan Integrated Circuit, says it's expanding its optical portfolio. Using advanced materials and foundry supply network, the company says it will provide the global optical market with large-scale foundry services for customised VCSEL and arrays, along with standard products for optical communication applications.
AMD and GlobalFoundries update supply agreement On May 13, 2021, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), entered into an amended seventh amendment to the wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries (GF) to extend GF’s capacity commitment and wafer pricing to AMD under the backdrop of the current global supply environment.
Siemens expands IC verification portfolio with acquisition Siemens Digital Industries Software has acquired Fractal Technologies, a provider of production signoff-quality IP validation solutions, based in the U.S. and the Netherlands.
Taiwan power outage has no impact on memory fabs The Hsinta Power Plant in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City was shut down unexpectedly at 2:37 p.m. on May 13 (today local time) due to malfunction. The effect of this incident has been felt across the entire island.
Kioxia expands two new facilities in Yokohama Memory specialist Kioxia is planning to invest JPY 20 billion (EUR 151 million) to expand its Technology Development Building at its Yokohama Technology Campus and to establish its new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center.
Driving a unipolar gate driver in a bipolar way Question: Do you need a specialized gate driver to deliver positive and negative voltages?
Samsung boosts logic chip investments to $151 billion The South Korean electronics giant is increasing its investment in its logic business by adding another KRW 38 trillion, about USD 33.5 billion, to its previous commitment to invest KRW 133 trillion - bringing the total to KRW 171 trillion, about USD 151 billion, by 2030.Load more news