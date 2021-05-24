© pichetw dreamstime.com

Nanosys acquires microLED company glō

Nanosys, a supplier of quantum dot light emitting materials and technology is acquiring glō, a Swedish technology company for microLED displays.

The transaction is expected to significantly expands Nanosys’ capabilities and technology offerings, accelerating the company’s development and progress toward the widespread adoption of microLED and nanoLED display technology for future displays. Founded in 2003, glō developed a room-temperature wafer transfer technology, with which millions of RGB microLEDs can be transferred with high yields, bonded to active backplanes made out of Si, glass or flexible substrate materials. Prior to the acquisition, glō had invested over USD 200 million in its technology. “Nanosys created a vibrant, growing marketplace for our proprietary quantum dot technology over the past two decades,” says Jason Hartlove, Nanosys President & CEO in a press release. “Combining the best Quantum Dot and microLED technologies allows Nanosys to unlock the disruptive potential of microLED by lowering production cost and maximizing performance. Together, we can create the smallest, brightest, lowest cost pixels that will enable microLED to penetrate the mainstream TV market and open the doors for new applications in AR, automotive and beyond.” According to Eric Virey, of Yole Développement1, this acquisition positions Nanosys with a unique and broad technology portfolio to address all future display applications. “MicroLED is one of the greatest potential display technologies but there is one problem: cost. To deliver on this potential, microLED pixels must be ultra small, bright and cost effective. The market currently lacks a cost effective microLED solution with ultra small and bright pixels. Bringing microLED together with Quantum Dot is an exciting opportunity to unlock the growth potential in this market.” The acquisition of glō significantly expands Nanosys intellectual property portfolio enabling the company to continue to provide margin rich disruptive solutions to the massive USD 200 billion display market.