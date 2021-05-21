Arrow Electronics Tech Snacks put engineers’ time first

Arrow Electronics is launching a new learning concept, Tech Snacks, that will provide engineers with the technical information and insight they need in a choice of formats that have been designed to match their demanding schedules.



The Tech Snacks concept will be introduced at an EMEA-wide program that will run from 7-18 June covering a wide range of electronic engineering topics. Individual panel discussions will focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), automotive/electric vehicles, Industry 4.0 and 5G.