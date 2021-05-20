© Nordic Semiconductor

STMicro interested in Nordic Semiconductor?

Franco-Italian semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics, har reportedly shown interest in fabless semiconductor player Nordic Semiconductor.

Nordic Semiconductor's share rose 12.8 percent to a record level of NOK 219.8 following a report about a potential offer for the company by STMicro was published by Italian newspaper MF. However, the Norwegian company says they have no knowledge of the information and told Reuters that "this is unknown to us". "We have no knowledge of this, so we have no comment, Pål Elstad, Nordic Semiconductors CFO told Reuters in a text message. STMicro declined Reuters request to comment on the information.