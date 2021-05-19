© First Sensor - For illustrative purposes

First Sensor closes Munich site

As a result of the company's ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG says it plans to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM).

The FSM site is mainly concentrated on distribution of transmitters and pressure sensors but also handles the calibration of products manufactured in at the site in Berlin-Weißensee. FSM activities will be migrated to the First Sensor sites in Berlin-Weißensee and Oberdischingen through the end of 2021, a short update from the company reads. After the consolidation fixed costs will be reduced by around EUR 3 million per year so that costs of the closure have been amortised in the next 3-4 years. This will enhance First Sensor's competitiveness and supports the goal to become a more scalable business.