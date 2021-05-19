© First Sensor - For illustrative purposes Business | May 19, 2021
First Sensor closes Munich site
As a result of the company's ongoing evaluation of its operations, First Sensor AG says it plans to close its site in Puchheim near Munich (FSM).
The FSM site is mainly concentrated on distribution of transmitters and pressure sensors but also handles the calibration of products manufactured in at the site in Berlin-Weißensee. FSM activities will be migrated to the First Sensor sites in Berlin-Weißensee and Oberdischingen through the end of 2021, a short update from the company reads. After the consolidation fixed costs will be reduced by around EUR 3 million per year so that costs of the closure have been amortised in the next 3-4 years. This will enhance First Sensor's competitiveness and supports the goal to become a more scalable business.
Samsung could start construction of new US plant in 3Q The South Korean electronics giant could be next up to make a manufacturing push in the US. According to reports, Samsung could start construction of a USD 17 billion US semiconductor fab as early as the third quarter of this year.
Former Marvell COO named NXP’s new EVP, global operations Andy Micallef has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President, Global Operations, effective May 17. In this role, Micallef will be responsible for executing NXP’s end-to-end manufacturing, quality, and supply chain strategies.
Sponsored content by Arrow ElectronicsArrow Electronics Tech Snacks put engineers’ time first Arrow Electronics is launching a new learning concept, Tech Snacks, that will provide engineers with the technical information and insight they need in a choice of formats that have been designed to match their demanding schedules.
The Tech Snacks concept will be introduced at an EMEA-wide program that will run from 7-18 June covering a wide range of electronic engineering topics. Individual panel discussions will focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), automotive/electric vehicles, Industry 4.0 and 5G.
Sanan IC expands foundry services for the optical market Wafer foundry, Sanan Integrated Circuit, says it's expanding its optical portfolio. Using advanced materials and foundry supply network, the company says it will provide the global optical market with large-scale foundry services for customised VCSEL and arrays, along with standard products for optical communication applications.
AMD and GlobalFoundries update supply agreement On May 13, 2021, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), entered into an amended seventh amendment to the wafer supply agreement with GlobalFoundries (GF) to extend GF’s capacity commitment and wafer pricing to AMD under the backdrop of the current global supply environment.
Siemens expands IC verification portfolio with acquisition Siemens Digital Industries Software has acquired Fractal Technologies, a provider of production signoff-quality IP validation solutions, based in the U.S. and the Netherlands.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group Service Office in Asia In a context where traveling can be difficult, finding a good partner for your production of electronics parts can be a real challenge. With its unique organization and a Headquarters in China where all the key services are located close to the factories and fully operational, ICAPE Group provides a global solution.
Taiwan power outage has no impact on memory fabs The Hsinta Power Plant in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City was shut down unexpectedly at 2:37 p.m. on May 13 (today local time) due to malfunction. The effect of this incident has been felt across the entire island.
Kioxia expands two new facilities in Yokohama Memory specialist Kioxia is planning to invest JPY 20 billion (EUR 151 million) to expand its Technology Development Building at its Yokohama Technology Campus and to establish its new Shin-Koyasu Advanced Research Center.
Driving a unipolar gate driver in a bipolar way Question: Do you need a specialized gate driver to deliver positive and negative voltages?
Samsung boosts logic chip investments to $151 billion The South Korean electronics giant is increasing its investment in its logic business by adding another KRW 38 trillion, about USD 33.5 billion, to its previous commitment to invest KRW 133 trillion - bringing the total to KRW 171 trillion, about USD 151 billion, by 2030.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
German components distribution experiences massive surge in demand German components distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) records almost 50% increase in order intake in the first quarter of 2021. Sales still slightly down at -6.1%. Components shortage prevents better result.
Monitor shipment for 2021 expected to reach 150M units Owing to high demand generated by the proliferation of WFH and distance education, monitor shipment for 2020 reached 140 million units, an 8.6% growth YoY, which represents the highest growth in about 10 years, according market researcher TrendForce.
ZEISS to acquire Capture 3D Zeiss plans to expand its national coverage in the US for its Industrial Quality & Research segment by acquiring Santa Ana, California-based Capture 3D, a US partner for GOM 3D non-contact measuring solutions.
MKS Instruments to acquire optical sensor specialist MKS Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which MKS will acquire Photon Control for CAD 3.60 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately CAD 387 million (EUR 263.85 million).
50 billion transistors on a fingernail-sized chip IBM has unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer nanosheet technology.
Diodes sets new revenue record The company is reporting first quarter revenue growth of 18% sequentially and 47% YoY, resulting in a record USD 413.1 million.
CEVA to acquire chip design specialist CEVA, a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, will acquire Massachusetts-based chip design specialist Intrinsix for approximately USD 33 million in cash.
Helios Technologies to acquire the assets of Joyonway Helios Technologies, a motion control and electronic controls specialist, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets related to the electronic control systems and parts business of Shenzhen Joyonway Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd and its related entities.
Teledyne e2v starts cleanroom upgrade Teledyne e2v Semiconductors have laid the first stone to what will become the company's new upgraded semiconductor assembly and test cleanroom at the factory near Grenoble, France.
GaN IC company Navitas to go public GaN Power ICs specialis, Navitas Semiconductor, has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special-purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which values the combined entity at $1.4 billion, will result in Navitas becoming a publicly-traded company.
Physik Instrumente continues expansion in Asia Physik Instrumente (PI) is expanding its precision motion offering in the Asia-Pacific region having invested in a new R&D and manufacturing center in Changzhou, China to specifically focus on the local demands in the APAC region.
Overvoltage protection for RTD-based measurement ysstems Question: Is it possible to design a complete RTD module with overvoltage protection?
Ericsson and Samsung sign global patent license agreement Ericsson and Samsung have reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses between the two companies, including patents relating to all cellular technologies. The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1, 2021.Load more news