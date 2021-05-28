These new modules will add to and expand the standard product line-up as follows:

a range of XGA (1024 x 768 pixel) resolution display modules, featuring a 4:3 aspect ratio, available in 6.4”, 10.4” and 12.1” sizes.

an extensive line-up of WXGA (1280 x 800 pixel) resolution display modules, featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio, available in 7.0”, 8.0” 10.6” and 12.1” sizes.

a series of HD (1920 x 720 pixel) resolution Rugged+ modules will be available in 10.3”, 12.3” and 15.0” sizes.

A new range of medium size, high resolution display modules have been introduced and will enter mass production during 2021, which will enhance and complement the existing KOE standard product range. Five new TFT display modules, all featuring in-plane switching (IPS), are under development with sample quantities now available. These include: 10.4” XGA, 10.6” Rugged+ WXGA, 12.1” XGA, 12.1” WXGA and 15.0” Rugged+ HD display modules.Amid challenging supply chain and market conditions, KOE experienced an increase in demand for medium size TFT displays during 2020. The progressive expansion of the standard product line-up will ensure that KOE remains fully committed to providing an extensive choice of high quality, technically advanced TFT displays for a wide range of vertical market applications. Benson Huang, marketing manager, KOE said “Throughout the difficult market conditions of the past 12 months we have seen an increase in demand for many medium-size, high resolution TFT display modules from all sales regions. We would like to reaffirm with our sales channel, distribution partners, existing customers and those commencing design-in projects that KOE remains fully focussed on ensuring the access and availability of a wide range of standard off-the-shelf display modules, and above all to provide an ongoing commitment to ensure the continuity and longevity of supply for these display modules.” KOE has its own dedicated design, development and production facilities in Kaohsiung, Taiwan which supports procurement, manufacturing, and module assembly. This long-established facility enables KOE to successfully manage a global supply chain and marketplace, while continuing to develop and enhance an extensive range of high quality, performance optimised display solutions. The latest LCD technology features in the development of new KOE display modules and includes: In-Plane Switching (lPS) offers exceptional colour saturation and stability, Low Temperature Polysilicon (LTPS) enables high resolution and high aperture ratio LCD cells, Pixels Eyes features fully integrated multi-touch functionality and Rugged+ implements ruggedised display modules with strong optical performance and resistance to ESD, mechanical shock and vibration. Strong partnerships with local suppliers also enable an expanding range of value-added services and products such as glass bonding, projected capacitive touch, high brightness backlights, custom and semi-custom display solutions. Global customer engagement is supported by JDI Europe, JDl-Display America, JDI Taiwan, JDI Korea and KOE Asia. Each regional business focuses on sales and marketing enterprise, and supports customers with local sales teams, design focused distributors and sales representatives.