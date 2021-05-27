IAR Systems extends product portfolio for streamlined Linux-based automated workflows

In addition to previous support for Arm, RISC-V, Renesas RH850 and Renesas RX, IAR Systems’ build tools for Linux are now available for Renesas RL78.

This is a product release announcement by IAR Systems Group. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today presented the latest addition to its powerful build tools for Linux, which are based on the well-known build tools in the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench®. The extended tools now support deployment in Linux-based frameworks for Renesas’ low-power RL78 microcontrollers (MCUs), enabling organizations to streamline building and testing workflows. Today’s embedded applications are smarter, more feature-rich and more complex than even before. This drives a need in making the software development environments scalable and flexible. Today’s development practices also require that organizations have automated processes that ensure quality all the way from development into building and testing. IAR Build Tools for Linux make it possible to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. The tools can be easily integrated into different build systems, such as CMake and Ninja, and the command line build utility IARBuild streamlines building for easy integration with Continuous Integration engines like Jenkins and Bamboo, or with docker containers. With the integrated static analysis tool C-STAT®, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE). “About a year ago, we launched the first version of our build tools for Linux and it’s great to see how the tools now are helping both small companies and large corporations in making software build and test workflows more efficient,” comments Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. “By adding support for Renesas RL78 MCUs, we also show our commitment of continuously investing in our technology to continue supporting our customers all the way through their development workflows.” IAR Build Tools for Linux include the highly optimizing IAR C/C++ Compiler™, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, C-STAT, IARBuild, and runtime libraries. The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features. In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989) and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported. IAR Build Tools for Linux are available for Arm®, RISC-V, Renesas RH850, Renesas RX and Renesas RL78. More information about the build tools is available at www.iar.com/bx.