The Smart Bench Essentials series now available from Farnell includes:

The Triple Output DC Power Supply (EDU36311A) provides three 90W electrically isolated channels supplying clean and reliable power. The package features intuitive and easy-to-use interfaces with manual control or programming by USB or LAN. A signature video graphics array (WVGA) provides users with information from instrument set up to output status. The low acoustic noise output power supply is protected against over voltage, over current and over temperature operation.

(EDU34450A) is a compact, modern digital multimeter (DMM) designed for bench applications. It can measure 11 different input signals including DCV, DCI, True-RMS ACV, ACI, 2- and 4-wire resistance, frequency, continuity, diode test, temperature, and capacitance. Other key features include a 5.5-digit resolution, up to a 110 readings/s measuring rate for speed-critical tests, and generous internal memory allowing for prolonged data-logging. This high performance, low-cost DMM has a 7-inch dual-measurement colour display, USB and LAN connectivity, USB flash drive support and software for remote control and data logging. The 20MHz Function / Arbitrary Waveform Generators series includes a single (EDU33211A) and two channel (EDU33212A) instrument that can be coupled in amplitude and frequency, and triggered externally. Functions include six built-in modulation types and 17 popular waveforms to simulate common applications for testing. It has a 16-bit arbitrary waveform capability with a memory capacity of up to 8M samples per channel. An intuitive, information-packed front-panel interface with a 7-inch colour display offers simultaneous parameter setup, signal viewing and editing for simple operation. USB and LAN interfaces and onboard software provide remote connectivity, while the front-panel USB thumb drive port offers convenient file management.

Seamlessly integrating multiple instruments into a single solution for maximum productivity and value-for-money, the Smart Bench Essentials series provides full connectivity between the instruments and the cloud. It is an ideal solution to support educators and students teaching and learning remotely, as well as professional engineers seeking a test solution which is fully connected and integrated to enable working from home. The Smart Bench Essentials series features a compact form factor that delivers a holistic family of test bench products with exceptional connectivity features. Comprised of a DC power supply, digital multimeter and function generators that work with the popular Keysight 1000X oscilloscopes, the Smart Bench Essentials series provides an innovative bench experience, revolutionising how engineers make remote measurements and collaborate with their peers. An instrument stacking kit, available as part of the series, enables engineers to set their Smart Bench instruments up in an attractive and space-saving 2x2 layout, saving bench space and improving user experience.James McGregor, Global Head of Test and Tools at Farnell, said: “We've seen a global shift to learning and working from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Innovative solutions such as this Smart Bench series enables students, teachers and professional engineers to work just as effectively, efficiently and safely at home as they did previously in the on-site lab. High service distribution is about more than just stocking and shipping the products our customers need, it's also about providing solutions to real world challenges and the holistic connected solution the Smart Bench series offers will bring about genuine change to the engineer's experience whether in the lab, at home, or further afield." Keysight’s complete portfolio of instruments include a common user interface and software that enables users to easily connect instruments anywhere around the world. Customers can easily integrate multiple instruments which can be configured, controlled and monitored from a single screen. By leveraging Keysight's PathWave Benchvue software as well as the new Remote Learning or Lab Manager software, data can be shared across teams working in different locations. Farnell provides free technical support to customers 24/5 via in-house test and measurement specialists, as well as access to online resources, data sheets, application notes, videos and webinars. The Smart Bench Essentials Series from Keysight is available from Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.