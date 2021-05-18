© gleighly dreamstime.com

Samsung could start construction of new US plant in 3Q

The South Korean electronics giant could be next up to make a manufacturing push in the US. According to reports, Samsung could start construction of a USD 17 billion US semiconductor fab as early as the third quarter of this year.

The plant, which is expected to be located in Austin, Texas would be ready for operation in 2024 and would utilise an 5-nanometer extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography chip-making process, Reuters reports citing South Korean media. Samsung however told Reuters that nothing had yet been decided. However, documents filed with Texas state officials have previously showed that Samsung is eyeing Austin as a potential location for a new USD 17 billion semiconductor fab, which could create 1,800 jobs, the Reuters report continues.