© Zeiss

ZEISS to acquire Capture 3D

Zeiss plans to expand its national coverage in the US for its Industrial Quality & Research segment by acquiring Santa Ana, California-based Capture 3D, a US partner for GOM 3D non-contact measuring solutions.

“We are pleased to bring the Capture 3D team and their know-how into the ZEISS Group," says Dr. Jochen Peter, member of the Zeiss Group Executive Board responsible for the Industrial Quality & Research segment. “After the acquisition of GOM two years ago, we will now also combine our strategic forces in the important US market to provide customers with best-in-class measuring solutions from one source.” "We look forward to being a part of ZEISS to combine our efforts in serving our customers with the best in class measuring solutions and services," adds Richard White, CEO of Capture 3D. "Being part of the ZEISS Family will open up new opportunities for the Capture 3D team and our customers in the future." Once the transaction is complete, Capture 3D will become part of the Industrial Quality Solutions strategic business unit within the Zeiss Industrial Quality & Research segment. Subject to approval by the regulatory authorities, the transaction is due to be finalised in summer 2021. The financial details of the deal has not been made public.