© Diodes Business | May 11, 2021
Diodes sets new revenue record
The company is reporting first quarter revenue growth of 18% sequentially and 47% YoY, resulting in a record USD 413.1 million.
First quarter revenue was, as stated earlier, a record USD 413.1 million, this is also the first full quarter of revenue from the LITE-ON Semiconductor Corporation (LSC) acquisition. Revenue increased 18% from USD 350.4 million in the fourth quarter 2020 and 47% from USD 280.7 million in the first quarter 2020. GAAP gross profit was a record USD 138.6 million, compared to USD 122.7 million in the fourth quarter 2020 and USD 95.8 million in the first quarter 2020. GAAP gross profit margin was 33.6%, or 36.3% for Diodes only, compared to 35.0% in the fourth quarter 2020 and 34.1% in the first quarter 2020. GAAP net income was USD 39.5 million, compared to USD 29.7 million in the fourth quarter 2020 and USD 20.2 million in the first quarter 2020. “Revenue set a new record both organically and on a consolidated basis, increasing 18% sequentially and exceeding the high-end of our guidance range, in what has historically been a seasonally down quarter for our business. Our growth was driven by record total POS revenue as a result of records in both Asia and Europe combined with strong growth in North America. We also achieved records in our computing end market, driven by record Pericom product revenue, and the automotive market due to strong organic growth in Diodes’ automotive business. Combined with our expense management and operating efficiencies, we delivered the highest quarter of adjusted earnings per share, which increased 25% sequentially,” says Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, President and CEO in a press release. He continues to state that the integration of LSC is progressing well and ahead of schedule, as the company has already begun to harvest the benefit of manufacturing synergies from improved factory loading with both LSC and Diodes’ products. “Our global manufacturing footprint is serving as a key advantage at a time when the broader semiconductor industry is challenged by supply and capacity constraints. We have both internal and external capacity to support the increasing demand we are seeing for our products. As a result, we expect to deliver another quarter of sequential growth in the second quarter coupled with a continued expansion in bottom-line profitability,” the CEO concludes. For the second quarter of 2021, Diodes expect revenue to increase to approximately USD 434 million.
50 billion transistors on a fingernail-sized chip IBM has unveiled a breakthrough in semiconductor design and process with the development of the world's first chip announced with 2 nanometer nanosheet technology.
CEVA to acquire chip design specialist CEVA, a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, will acquire Massachusetts-based chip design specialist Intrinsix for approximately USD 33 million in cash.
Helios Technologies to acquire the assets of Joyonway Helios Technologies, a motion control and electronic controls specialist, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire assets related to the electronic control systems and parts business of Shenzhen Joyonway Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd and its related entities.
Teledyne e2v starts cleanroom upgrade Teledyne e2v Semiconductors have laid the first stone to what will become the company's new upgraded semiconductor assembly and test cleanroom at the factory near Grenoble, France.
GaN IC company Navitas to go public GaN Power ICs specialis, Navitas Semiconductor, has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special-purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which values the combined entity at $1.4 billion, will result in Navitas becoming a publicly-traded company.
Physik Instrumente continues expansion in Asia Physik Instrumente (PI) is expanding its precision motion offering in the Asia-Pacific region having invested in a new R&D and manufacturing center in Changzhou, China to specifically focus on the local demands in the APAC region.
Overvoltage protection for RTD-based measurement ysstems Question: Is it possible to design a complete RTD module with overvoltage protection?
Ericsson and Samsung sign global patent license agreement Ericsson and Samsung have reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses between the two companies, including patents relating to all cellular technologies. The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1, 2021.
Jenoptik secures automation orders in North America Photonics company Jenoptik has secured new automation orders in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2021 totaling more than 40 million USD that will help increase efficiencies in automotive manufacturing.
Infineon looking to increase supply of SiC material Infineon says that the company has concluded a supply contract with the Japanese wafer manufacturer Showa Denko K.K. for an extensive range of silicon carbide material (SiC) including epitaxy.
Sources: TSMC is planning five additional fabs in Arizona The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry is reportedly planning to build several new manufacturing facilities in the US, more specifically in Arizona.
Foxconn and Yageo team up to form a semiconductor JV Yageo Group and Foxconn (Hon Hai) Technology Group announces their plans to for a new semiconductor joint venture, XSemi Corporation, for the development and sale of semiconductors.
H. K. Wentworth Group has been acquired MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a supplier of specialty chemicals and materials used in the semiconductor and PCB markets, has acquired H.K. Wentworth Group, the owner of the Electrolube & AF brands.
EMD Electronics opens new centre of excellence EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, has inaugurated its new centre of excellence for atomic engineering at Intermolecular's San Jose facility.
Infineon: "The semiconductor market is booming" "The semiconductor market is booming; electronics that help accelerate the energy transition and make work and home life easier remain in high demand. The push for digitalization continues unabated. Infineon is firmly on course to meet its targets for the current fiscal year," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon in the company's quarterly report.
Intel to invest $3.5 billion to expand New Mexico operations The US chipmaker is sinking USD 3.5 billion into its Rio Rancho, New Mexico manufacturing operations to increase its capacity of advanced packaging technologies.
Mobix Labs and Richardson RFPD ink distribution agreement Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, and Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, have entered into a global distribution agreement.
Hprobe receives order for wafer-level magnetic tester Hprobe, a provider of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for magnetic devices, today announced a significant order from a tier-1 semiconductor manufacturer for a wafer-level magnetic tester.
Sony starts operations at new fab expansion Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has begun operations on the production lines at the new fab built on the premises of Nagasaki Technology Center in Japan, a production center owned by Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation.
Optimized power supply measurement setup Question: How can I make sure I’m testing my switching regulator as efficiently as possible?
Vanguard to acquire AU Optronics facility Taiwanese contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. has agreed to purchase an 8-inch semiconductor fab (around 48'400sqm) at Hsinchu Science Park for USD 32.5 million.
Mouser adds record 31 new manufacturers to line card The first quarter of 2021 proved to be fruitful start to the year for Mouser Electronics as it bolstered its line card by adding 31 new manufacturers during the first three months of the year.Load more news