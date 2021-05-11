© Teledyne e2v Semiconductors

Teledyne e2v starts cleanroom upgrade

Teledyne e2v Semiconductors have laid the first stone to what will become the company's new upgraded semiconductor assembly and test cleanroom at the factory near Grenoble, France.

The existing assembly and test cleanroom measures 2000 square metres and has been in use since it was completed back in 1989. The project, which has been named “GECkO” (Growth Efficiency by Cleanroom Optimization), aims to do just that, optimise production flows while enhancing the principle of Lean manufacturing to increase competitiveness, a press release reads. The company has a strict focus on high performance & high reliability electronic components. All Teledyne e2v products ,such as microprocessors, data converters, and imagery solutions are marketed worldwide, for industrial, medical, civil and military avionics applications, and space. The GECkO project was actually launched back in March 2019 already and started as a 3D model of the future cleanroom. After elaborating the pre-study, choosing the ideal location, construction work is now starting. The upgrade will take place in three phases in order to maintain production and ensure continuous product delivery for its customers. Phase 1, lasting about a year, covers the first half of the new room.