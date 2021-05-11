QML-V-certified QDR-II+ SRAM to simplify on-system satellite image processing

Infineon Technologies LLC, an Infineon Technologies AG today announced its next-generation 144-Mb Quad Data Rate II+ (QDR ®-II+) SRAM that is certified to the DLA Qualified Manufacturers List Class V (QML-V). QML-V is the highest quality and reliability standard certification for aerospace-grade ICs.

