Products | May 11, 2021
QML-V-certified QDR-II+ SRAM to simplify on-system satellite image processing
Infineon Technologies LLC, an Infineon Technologies AG today announced its next-generation 144-Mb Quad Data Rate II+ (QDR ®-II+) SRAM that is certified to the DLA Qualified Manufacturers List Class V (QML-V). QML-V is the highest quality and reliability standard certification for aerospace-grade ICs.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
This radiation-hardened (rad hard) 144-Mb QDR-II+ SRAM is a unique high-speed external cache memory ideal for radar, on-board data processing and networking applications in space. Over the last decade, the aerospace industry has experienced a paradigm shift, moving from on-ground to on-system data processing using new technologies with increased computational power and lower latency. Unlike DRAM with higher latency and memory bank restrictions, the new 144-Mb QDR-II+ SRAM reduces the overall system complexity in radar and imaging applications by delivering higher performance that enables on-system satellite image processing with better resolution and faster processing speeds. “As a leading provider of high-density QDR-II+ SRAMs in the market, our successful QML-V qualification once again exemplifies the inherent product capabilities of our commercial off-the-shelf components to meet the most stringent requirements of high reliability market segments,” said Helmut Puchner, VP Fellow of Aerospace and Defense at Infineon Technologies LLC. The device is Infineon’s newest generation of rad hard QDR-II+ SRAMs, with previous generations already adopted in various space programs such as the NASA Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) research satellite mission using Synthetic Aperture Radar technology. Originally developed as an industrial networking memory, the rad hard QDR-II+ SRAM is nowadays used as a baseline design for rad hard memory employing the RadStop ® technology, Infineon’s proprietary design and process hardening techniques that enable a higher level of radiation performance while delivering the throughput demanded by space-bound applications. The high-performance 144-Mb QDR-II+ SRAM operates up to a maximum frequency of 250 MHz, delivering up to 36 Gbps throughput in a 165-ball Ceramic Column Grid Array (CCGA) package. The device is rad hard for up to 200 krad(Si) and is latch-up immune, improving system reliability in harsh environments. Availability The 144-Mb QDR-II+ SRAM is available now in x18 or x36 bus-width configurations and with on-die-termination in a 2 or 4 word burst mode for design flexibility. More information is available at www.cypress.com/products/aerospace-defense.
Teledyne e2v starts cleanroom upgrade Teledyne e2v Semiconductors have laid the first stone to what will become the company's new upgraded semiconductor assembly and test cleanroom at the factory near Grenoble, France.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
GaN IC company Navitas to go public GaN Power ICs specialis, Navitas Semiconductor, has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, a publicly-traded special-purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which values the combined entity at $1.4 billion, will result in Navitas becoming a publicly-traded company.
Physik Instrumente continues expansion in Asia Physik Instrumente (PI) is expanding its precision motion offering in the Asia-Pacific region having invested in a new R&D and manufacturing center in Changzhou, China to specifically focus on the local demands in the APAC region.
Ad
Overvoltage protection for RTD-based measurement ysstems Question: Is it possible to design a complete RTD module with overvoltage protection?
Sponsored content by Rochester ElectronicsUncovering the Truth about Semiconductor Counterfeiting Rochester Electronics discusses why AUTHORIZATION is the ultimate tool in the fight against Counterfeit.
In times of supply shortage, or where component obsolescence limits availability, counterfeit devices are more prevalent.
Counterfeiters have moved beyond incorrect logos and packages with no die inside caught by the simplistic visual inspection testing used by those following AS6081. The Counterfeiters now have more sophisticated operations than in the past.
Ericsson and Samsung sign global patent license agreement Ericsson and Samsung have reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses between the two companies, including patents relating to all cellular technologies. The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1, 2021.
Jenoptik secures automation orders in North America Photonics company Jenoptik has secured new automation orders in the US and Canada in the first quarter of 2021 totaling more than 40 million USD that will help increase efficiencies in automotive manufacturing.
Infineon looking to increase supply of SiC material Infineon says that the company has concluded a supply contract with the Japanese wafer manufacturer Showa Denko K.K. for an extensive range of silicon carbide material (SiC) including epitaxy.
Sources: TSMC is planning five additional fabs in Arizona The worlds biggest semiconductor foundry is reportedly planning to build several new manufacturing facilities in the US, more specifically in Arizona.
Foxconn and Yageo team up to form a semiconductor JV Yageo Group and Foxconn (Hon Hai) Technology Group announces their plans to for a new semiconductor joint venture, XSemi Corporation, for the development and sale of semiconductors.
H. K. Wentworth Group has been acquired MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a supplier of specialty chemicals and materials used in the semiconductor and PCB markets, has acquired H.K. Wentworth Group, the owner of the Electrolube & AF brands.
EMS Electronics opens new centre of excellence EMD Electronics, a business of Merck KGaA, has inaugurated its new centre of excellence for atomic engineering at Intermolecular's San Jose facility.
Infineon: "The semiconductor market is booming" "The semiconductor market is booming; electronics that help accelerate the energy transition and make work and home life easier remain in high demand. The push for digitalization continues unabated. Infineon is firmly on course to meet its targets for the current fiscal year," says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon in the company's quarterly report.
Intel to invest $3.5 billion to expand New Mexico operations The US chipmaker is sinking USD 3.5 billion into its Rio Rancho, New Mexico manufacturing operations to increase its capacity of advanced packaging technologies.
Mobix Labs and Richardson RFPD ink distribution agreement Mobix Labs Inc., a fabless RF (radio frequency) component company focused on next-generation wireless technologies, and Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, have entered into a global distribution agreement.
Hprobe receives order for wafer-level magnetic tester Hprobe, a provider of Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) for magnetic devices, today announced a significant order from a tier-1 semiconductor manufacturer for a wafer-level magnetic tester.
Sony starts operations at new fab expansion Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has begun operations on the production lines at the new fab built on the premises of Nagasaki Technology Center in Japan, a production center owned by Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation.
Optimized power supply measurement setup Question: How can I make sure I’m testing my switching regulator as efficiently as possible?
Vanguard to acquire AU Optronics facility Taiwanese contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. has agreed to purchase an 8-inch semiconductor fab (around 48'400sqm) at Hsinchu Science Park for USD 32.5 million.
Mouser adds record 31 new manufacturers to line card The first quarter of 2021 proved to be fruitful start to the year for Mouser Electronics as it bolstered its line card by adding 31 new manufacturers during the first three months of the year.
UMC to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A P6 in Tainan Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), is planning to expand capacity at its 300mm Fab 12A Phase 6 (P6) in Taiwan’s Tainan Science Park through a collaboration model with several of its global customers. In total NTD 100 billion (EUR 2.96 billion) will be invested to bump up production.
SK hynix is optimistic about the market condition The South Korean semiconductor says that it made better results both QoQ and YoY in the first quarter as the semiconductor market conditions improved earlier this year.
SiPearl launches recruitment plan – aiming for 1'000 by 2025 The Franco-German microprocessor specialist is launching its first recruitment campaign for its sites in Maisons-Laffitte and Sophia-Antipolis, both in France; as well as its German site in Duisburg. The company says it's recruiting 10 engineers per month in France & Germany.
NXP sees its 1Q revenues soar 27% YoY Semiconductor manufacturer NXP delivered first quarter revenues of USD 2.6 billion, an increase of 27% from 2,02 billion during the same period last year.Load more news